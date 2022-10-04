Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Rivian produced 7,363 EVs in Q3 2022
Rivian produced 7,363 EVs at its facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter of 2022, the company announced. Rivian also delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same quarter. Rivian said that these numbers are in line with its expectations and that it’s on track for its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year.
teslarati.com
Tesla planning on producing 495k Model Y and Model 3 in Q4: report
Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla intends to increase the global production of the Model Y and Model 3 in Q4 2022. The electric vehicle maker is also looking to build on this momentum in 2023, especially as newer Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin ramp up their respective vehicle production. Tesla...
insideevs.com
Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
Elon Musk Announces First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Pepsi in December
After years of delays, the Tesla Semi Truck could materialize as soon as December. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday night the automaker would finally make good on its yearslong promises to deliver its first Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi beginning in December. According to Cleantechnica, Pepsi and Frito Lay placed orders for 100 Semi Trucks and began installing MegaChargers at their headquarters this year.
Motley Fool
Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today
Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well. You’re reading a free article with...
US News and World Report
Ford Reports Strong Demand for New Vehicles in September
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday reported strong demand for new vehicles in the United States in September amid inflation worries but supply issues weighed on sales. Sales in the month were slightly down due to supply shortages, a company spokesperson said, adding that there were higher-than-planned "vehicle on wheels" built but awaiting parts. Those units are being updated and shipped daily.
torquenews.com
Tesla To Have Up To 12 Gigafactories, Producing 20 Million Electric Cars Per Year By 2030
Elon Musk stated that Tesla plans to have 10 to 12 Gigafactories around the world, and that their production will be reaching 20 million EV units in 2030. How would this be possible?. Almost nobody doubts that that Tesla has become the leading electric vehicle company in the world. Most...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y top selling vehicle in New Zealand in September
The Tesla Model Y was the top-selling vehicle overall for the month of September in New Zealand, reported Driven. The Model Y had 1,502 registrations beating out the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux. Following the Model Y, the second best-selling EV for September was the BYD Atto 3 with 221 registrations and the MG ZS EV with 178 registrations.
insideevs.com
US: In Q3 General Motors Sold More Plug-Ins Than Ever
General Motors is returning to the fast lane of electrification with a new record plug-in electric vehicle sales results in the US during the third quarter of 2022. After the history of EV1, a fresh start with the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010, multiple years of struggling and hitting the rock bottom in Q4 2021 (only 26 BEV deliveries), GM is finally back in the game.
Autoblog
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
invezz.com
Ford says its EV sales nearly tripled in September
Ford reports a 16% year-on-year increase in quarterly sales. Its electric vehicles sales jumped nearly 200% in September. Ford shares are up 8.0% on the sales report this morning. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is up roughly 8.0% on Tuesday after the legacy automaker reported sales for its fiscal third...
Advantage Elon Musk? How Delay In Twitter Trial Could Benefit Tesla CEO
The Twitter-Elon Musk saga is continuing to play out with both parties not being able to see eye-to-eye on key matters. Further uncertainty around the deal is bad news for Twitter's shareholders, analysts say. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, on Thursday, stayed the legal battle between Elon Musk and...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD To Debut On October 6th
GM is refreshing its heavy-duty pickup truck lineup, with plans to debut a slew of updates with the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM has announced that it will unveil the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in just a few days on October 6th. GM made the announcement in...
CARS・
Investopedia
GM Sales Beat Rival Toyota
General Motors (GM) made big sales gains in a sign the semiconductor shortage is easing. GM shares are rising over 2% in pre-market trading. GM outsold rivals including Japanese automaker Toyota in the U.S. in the third quarter. GM sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales. By contrast, rival Toyota’s sales fell 7.1% to 526,017 vehicles in the same period. In a statement, GM announced it was helped by its ability to secure more semiconductor chips and boost production.
