nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
What time is trick-or-treating in my Massachusetts town?
Monsters, princesses and lions will soon be ringing doorbells in hopes of scoring large piles of candy. Some cities and towns in Massachusetts have suggested trick-or-treating hours. See below for the full list. Adams: Oct. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Amesbury: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Andover: Oct. 31 from...
These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Are So Fake…But Are They?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
whdh.com
Researchers from MIT, Harvard developing a pill that could produce the effects of exercise
BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at MIT and Harvard said they have mapped out body cells that are modified by working out, which could lead to a medication that mimics the benefits of exercise. Researchers said they have a better understanding of how exercise impacts the human body from a new...
country1025.com
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!
America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: what’s being done to combat rising home heating oil costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of home heating oil has been on the rise throughout New England. Now, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is calling for lawmakers to act on his proposal for a home heating oil reserve fund. It would help people in the Bay State combat high prices.
wgbh.org
What you need to know about Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: New rules for dental insurance
When Massachusetts voters head to the polls next month, they will weigh in on a ballot question that could significantly change the dental insurance industry in the state. Orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, with the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, and state Sen. James Welch, with the Committee to Protect Public Access to Quality Dental Care, joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston for a contentious debate about the ballot measure. Here’s what you need to know.
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass
“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
View latest rainfall amounts as Massachusetts drought continues
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if the rain we've seen has improved our drought situation at all.
Is It Illegal To Back Out Of Your Driveway In Massachusetts?
There are two types of people in the world, people who back into their driveway and people who nose into their driveway. For the folks who back into their driveway, it's an obsession. They don't do it just sometimes, they never falter. I mean, it is easier to exit your...
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
