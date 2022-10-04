ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Are So Fake…But Are They?

Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!

America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
What you need to know about Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: New rules for dental insurance

When Massachusetts voters head to the polls next month, they will weigh in on a ballot question that could significantly change the dental insurance industry in the state. Orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, with the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, and state Sen. James Welch, with the Committee to Protect Public Access to Quality Dental Care, joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston for a contentious debate about the ballot measure. Here’s what you need to know.
Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass

“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
