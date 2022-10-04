ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

OutThere Colorado

Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years

Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
COLORADO STATE
Surprise Independent

States that recorded the biggest increase in their homeless populations

The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans. Still, for those already experiencing homelessness or housing and economic insecurity, the challenges presented by the public health crisis were nearly impossible to escape. For unhoused people, emergency shelters, which once promised at least temporary refuge from the elements, became sources of danger as crowded spaces transformed into infection vectors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
101.9 KING FM

What Makes Wyoming A Great State To Live Off-Grid?

If you've been contemplating moving off-grid and living away from other people, you've got a leg up on most people by living in Wyoming. The cowboy state is ranked in the top 10 of best states for off-grid living. What does 'off-grid living' actually mean? Merriam-Webster.com gives the definition as:...
WYOMING STATE
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
IDAHO STATE
Sheeraz Qurban

Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.

Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: Woo-hoo! Nevada’s No. 2 in the nation

It’s hard to keep up with California, but when it comes to the high price of gasoline, Nevada’s doing its level best. Today, California has the highest average price of gasoline in America, coming in at $6.29 a gallon. And, Nevada is No. 2 – yea, we’re No. 2! – at $5.42 a gallon.
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hawaii gas prices hold steady but remain among the highest in the nation

(The Center Square) - Hawaii gas prices have dropped in the past month but remain among the highest in the nation, according to AAA. The cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas was $5.22 on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday's price, according to AAA. The same gallon of gas cost $5.28 a month ago.
HAWAII STATE

