Black Clover is getting ready for the launch of its very first feature film around the world next year, and one of the directors behind the anime is hyping up the release of its new movie with a special new sketch! When the TV run for Black Clover's anime came to an end some time ago, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a brand new movie. News about the movie had been fairly quiet since that initial announcement up until recently, and fans finally got a look at the new movie ahead of its big premiere next year.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO