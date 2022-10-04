Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Clover Promo Welcomes the Story's Final Arc
Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and a new promo for the manga is welcoming what is coming next for the story's big finale! The TV anime might have ended some time ago, and the franchise will be debuting a new movie with an original story on Netflix next year, but the manga itself has been steadily setting the stage for the grand finale. After taking a few months off, the manga is now in the final arc as Asta and the Clover Kingdom readies for a new war with the fate of humanity at stake.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer to Drop Special Season 3 Update Next Week
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is moving along with season three behind the scenes, and as you can imagine, all eyes are locked on Tanjiro as such. The hero has a lot to handle when they return to the small screen. So far, Demon Slayer has kept up its top-tier reputation with all its season three teasers to date. And now, it seems another big update is on the horizon.
ComicBook
Blue Lock Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Blue Lock has officially made its anime adaptation premiere as part of the jam packed schedule of new releases we will get to see over the Fall, and that means the anime has released its opening theme sequence too! There are some pretty big franchises releases new episodes this October, but even among all of this is the standout new sports series being offered. The anime adaptation taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series offers a much more intense kind of soccer series than fans might have expected, and that includes an explosive opening theme sequence too.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode Count Revealed
The time has almost come! After a decade away from the screen, fans will be reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki in just a matter of hours. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to debut on October 10th, and the series will adapt the final act of Tite Kubo's hit manga. And thanks to a new report, we have learned how many episodes the show will have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Wins 2022 Harvey Award For Best Manga
Chainsaw Man is on the horizon at long last, and the anime's hype is drumming up all sorts of conversations. After all, the series is one of this year's biggest releases, and its current success lies with its manga. After all, Tatsuki Fujimoto's series is one of the best-selling in manga right now, and sales will skyrocket soon thanks to a major award win.
ComicBook
Love Live Superstar Season 3 Announced
Love Live continues to be one of the biggest IPs in anime, and of course, fans know there is tons more content on the way. After all, the franchise just wrapped one of its seasons thanks to Sunrise. And now, we have learned Love Live Superstar is moving forward with season three.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Promo Slips Some Big Season 6 Spoilers
My Hero Academia is pushing through season six, and it goes without saying there is a lot for the anime to do. In just two episodes, the raid against Shigaraki and Dr. Garaki has taken some wild turns after all. War is just on the horizon for our heroes, and now, a newly surfaced promo is here teasing some major spoilers for season six.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Dragon Prince Releases New Mystery of Aaravos Poster
The Dragon Prince is finally coming back to Netflix with the highly anticipated fourth season of Wonderstorm's original animated series, and now the series is teasing what is coming next with an intense new poster for the Mystery of Aaravos arc! The third season came to an end with some pretty big shake ups to the status quo, and the promotional looks at the fourth season thus far are setting up even bigger changes coming in the next slate of episodes. Not only has there been a time skip jumping two years ahead, but it's about to get much darker.
ComicBook
The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak Peek Released
The second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time doesn't yet have a release date, but thanks to a brand-new sneak peak, fans are getting a first look at what's to come when the series returns. Released at New York Comic Con, the teaser trailer hints at an exciting — if not foreboding — season to come. "We didn't defeat the Dark One. We set his strongest Lieutenant free," Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) says in the teaser. "He may be waking the Forsaken." You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Awards Kaminari Special MVP Award Following Season 6 Skirmish
My Hero Academia has kicked off Season 6 in an explosive fashion, and the series has awarded Denki Kaminari a special MVP award following a notable skirmish in the newest episode! The fifth season of the series spent its time showing how the heroes and villains were getting stronger in their own ways, and it was all in service of building to a massive war between the two sides. With the Season 6 premiere kicking off this fight between the huge rosters of both heroes and villains currently at its disposal, some of the heroes stood out from the others like Denki Kaminari.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer Reveals Release Date, First Look at Lex Luthor on HBO Max
The Titans of DC are finally making their way back to HBO Max for another season. The third installment of the popular DC live-action series was released more than a year ago, all the way back in August of 2021. In less than a month, the series is set to make its long-awaited return. Ahead of the Titans Season 4 panel at New York Comic Con, HBO Max unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new installment, officially announcing the premiere date.
ComicBook
Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade Announced
On Sunday at New York Comic Con, Lucasfilm Publishing announced Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, an upcoming novel by Delilah S. Dawson. Set for release in 2023, Rise of the Red Blade follows Iskat, a Jedi survivor of Order 66. She turns to the dark side and joins the Inquisitorious. By becoming an Inquisitor, Iskat hopes to discover the truth about her past. While Lucasfilm Publishing announced Rise of the Red Blade alone, given the title formatting, it could be the start of a new Star Wars Inquisitor series.
ComicBook
Oscar Isaac Teases Moon Knight's Return in the MCU
Outside its animated efforts, Marvel Studios has yet to hand out many second-season orders. To date, Loki is the lone live-action series from the outfit to get a confirmed sophomore outing, which is now well into principal photography. Despite a viral TikTok video earlier this year starring Oscar Isaac and Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab that fueled renewal speculation, the fan-favorite series has yet to be confirmed for a second season.
ComicBook
Star Wars Is Giving a Fan-Favorite Character Their Own Series
New York Comic-Con has been taking place all weekend and it has featured some big news in movies and television as well as comics. Marvel and DC both announced some exciting upcoming reads and they're not the only ones. Lucasfilm Publishing had some big reveals to share during their panel today, including the fact that the beloved Star Wars character, Sana Starros, is getting her own comic.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Teases Ash's Big Battle With Leon
Pokemon Journeys is teasing Ash Ketchum's big battle with Leon with some cool new art and the synopsis for the official start of their finals battle! Ash was first inspired to work his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series in this newest iteration of the anime thanks to losing to Leon in a Gigantamax battle in their first actual meeting, and thus he has since finally gotten his chance. After spending the last few episodes battling up through the tough Masters Tournament quarterfinals and semifinals matches, Ash now has to take on the undefeated champion himself.
ComicBook
Black Clover Director Hypes New Movie With Special Sketch
Black Clover is getting ready for the launch of its very first feature film around the world next year, and one of the directors behind the anime is hyping up the release of its new movie with a special new sketch! When the TV run for Black Clover's anime came to an end some time ago, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a brand new movie. News about the movie had been fairly quiet since that initial announcement up until recently, and fans finally got a look at the new movie ahead of its big premiere next year.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
ComicBook
Nintendo Fans are Begging for a Movie Based on Zelda
On Thursday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see how the finished product looks, but the teaser clearly has the internet buzzing. Naturally, many fans are wondering what Nintendo franchise could see an adaptation next, and some are hoping for an animated or live-action take on The Legend of Zelda. The series has been trending on Twitter today as fans have shared their hopes for a Zelda adaptation, and there are certainly a lot of interesting directions it could go in!
ComicBook
New Simpsons Fan Game Brings the Waterworld Arcade Gag to Life
In the Season 8 episode of The Simpsons titled The Springfield Files, Milhouse Van Houten can be seen playing an arcade game based on the movie Waterworld. The game cost Milhouse a whopping 40 quarters per play, but a fully fleshed out version can now be played online for free thanks to Simpsons fan @Mawcaw45! Released online as a freeware PC game, Kevin Costner's Waterworld reimagines major moments from the motion picture, but remade in a style inspired by The Simpsons. The gameplay also recreates the style from the show, requiring players to insert just as many digital quarters as Milhouse did. After nearly 25 years, Simpsons fans can see if it was worth the price!
Comments / 0