KTLO
Former southeast Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU — A former police officer from the southeast Missouri city of Piedmont has been indicted and accused of violating the civil rights of two people and lying to the FBI about it. Sixty-six-year-old Woodrow Massa of Wayne County was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District...
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
KTLO
Unemployment numbers improve in north central Arkansas, but increase in southern Missouri
The latest unemployment numbers show big improvement in north central Arkansas but a slight increase in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of August. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.6% which is tied for the 26th lowest rate out of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Baxter County has 603 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,565.
KTLO
Voter registration deadline for November elections October 11
With early voting beginning in just a few short weeks, now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote. The deadline to register in the state of Arkansas is October 11 and there are multiple ways to make sure you are eligible to have your voice heard.
KTLO
Florida drop tower to be taken down after Missouri teen’s death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida’s tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot ride which opened last December in Orlando’s...
KTLO
‘Kick Cancer in the Bass’ Benefit Fishing Tournament benefits Peitz Cancer Support House
A sporting event is coming up this month to raise funds for the Peitz Cancer Support House. The second-annual Kick Cancer in the Bass Benefit Fishing Tournament Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. The cost is $250 per boat with a two-person maximum, and...
