Rolling Stone

Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert

The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Is Electric Guitar Easier Than Acoustic?

Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/tutorial/is-electric-guitar-easier-than-acoustic/. Is electric guitar easier than acoustic guitar? Is it only easier for more advanced players, or should beginners give it a go?. These are the sorts of questions you’ll no doubt have read online or perhaps even ask yourself. If you’re stuck on the acoustic...
Joey Ramone Estate Sells $10M Stake in Ramones Catalog to Primary Wave

Joey Ramone‘s estate has sold a stake in the Ramones icon’s publishing income to Primary Wave for $10 million, a source close to the deal confirmed to Billboard. The acquisition means Primary Wave will both have non-exclusive rights to license the late punk rocker’s name and likeness as well as part of his share of publishing royalties for many of the songs in the NYC band’s catalog. This does not include his solo works.
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million

The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
We’ve Got A File On You: Gavin Rossdale

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Bush’s 2022 album The Art Of Survival is really heavy. The first sound you hear is a bass line...
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Songs

Nobody told the truth better than Loretta Lynn, the country music titan who died Oct. 4 at 90. With more than 50 top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — including 16 No. 1s — her seven-decade career was filled with autobiographical tunes that resonated with millions of people because of her candor and fearlessness.
