Joey Ramone‘s estate has sold a stake in the Ramones icon’s publishing income to Primary Wave for $10 million, a source close to the deal confirmed to Billboard. The acquisition means Primary Wave will both have non-exclusive rights to license the late punk rocker’s name and likeness as well as part of his share of publishing royalties for many of the songs in the NYC band’s catalog. This does not include his solo works.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO