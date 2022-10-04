ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces More Than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 6, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child-care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than twenty counties.
Gov Kim Reynolds Declares October as “Co-op Month in Iowa”

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — October has been declared “Co-Op Month in Iowa” by Governor Kim Reynolds. In the proclamation, the Governor mentions:. Concern for the community is a core guiding cooperative principle;. Cooperatives dedicate substantial human and financial resources to serve their communities beyond...
Iowa PBS Announces 2022-2023 Ready for School Communities

JOHNSTON, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — Iowa PBS's commitment to early childhood education continues with the expansion of its Ready for School initiative. Educational specialists will work with educators, parents, child-care providers, and local partners in several Iowa communities. They aim to implement STEM- and literacy-based activities in classrooms for children two to five years old.
Buried Stories: Ernest “Ober” Oberholtzer

The Quad Cities are graced with vast rolling lawns that stretch for acres under magnificent, stately trees: our cemeteries. Here are some of the region’s finest statues and architecture, with a breadth of symbolism drawn from ancient Egypt, Classical Greece, Medieval and Victorian Europe. Family names on the cemetery’s monuments and mausoleum – such as Davenport, Bettendorf, Deere, Fejervary, Sudlow – are cornerstones of our communities. The name “Oberholtzer” isn’t as immediately familiar as these, but this environmentalist, writer, musician, photographer, and explorer’s impact is still felt today.
"Mad About Money" Sparks Financial Literacy Discussions Among Iowa Students

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — The Iowa Insurance Division (IID) and The National Theatre for Children (NTC) have partnered to educate and inspire Iowa students and their families. This fall, professional actors from NTC will visit about fifty middle schools with live performances of Mad About Money, sparking conversations on financial literacy in classrooms throughout Iowa.
2022 Rock Island County Tentative Multiplier Announced

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (October 6, 2022) — Rock Island County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier,” is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments...
Twelve Iowans Killed as a Result of Domestic Violence So Far in 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — Twelve people lost their lives as a result of domestic violence in the first eight months of 2022. Nine women and three bystanders were killed as a result of these domestic violence cases. The twelve deaths in 2022 represent a decrease in...
Trees Can Keep Us Cool as Iowa Anticipates Many More Dangerous Hot and Humid Days

IOWA CITY, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — Iowa’s leading climate scientists will release the twelfth-annual Iowa Climate Statement 2022: The Many Benefits of Our Trees. Extreme weather including many more dangerous hot and humid days, extreme precipitation, drought, and high winds will threaten our urban trees and rural woodlands.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — Quad Cities on Saturday, October 8

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 4, 2022) — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Quad Cities area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 8, 9AM, at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark (formerly The TaxSlayer Center). Registration is at 8AM.
MOLINE, IL

