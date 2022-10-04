AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Softball Team (SAR) went into the top of the sixth inning tied at 5-5 with Valwood (VS), but two runs on three hits by the Valiants in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the game and it led to an 8-6 loss for the Raiders on Tuesday, October 4 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO