Americus Times-Recorder
In spite of 18-0 loss to Berrien, Price sees improvement in Panthers’ softball team
AMERICUS – Almost a week after the Sumter County High School Softball Team earned its third win of the season with a 15-3 victory over Westover, the Panthers faced a strong Berrien team on Tuesday, October 4 and were shut out 18-0 at home by the Rebels. Nevertheless, SCHS Head Coach Coleman Price is seeing steady improvement from his club over the course of the season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats’ come-from-behind bid falls short against Marion County
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) trailed Marion County 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday, October 4 at Wildcat Park, but SCHS scored six runs on four hits, including a two-out grand slam home run by SCHS right fielder Kalli Bishop, to claw to within a run at 7-6. However, the Wildcats’ bid for a comeback victory against the Eagles fell short, as MC pitcher Emily Dickerson struck out Abby Cheek to end the game and gave the Eagles a 7-6 victory.
Americus Times-Recorder
Two–Run Sixth inning proves to be the difference in Raiders’ loss to Valwood
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Softball Team (SAR) went into the top of the sixth inning tied at 5-5 with Valwood (VS), but two runs on three hits by the Valiants in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the game and it led to an 8-6 loss for the Raiders on Tuesday, October 4 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex.
WALB 10
Week 7 Team of the Week: Mitchell County Eagles
Camilla, Ga. (WALB) - This weeks team of the week isn’t defined by their record. The first four weeks saw them play teams. with a combined record of 18-3. This past Friday night they got into the win column. The Mitchell County Eagles captured. their first win of the...
Albany Herald
Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award
SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
UGA commit Raylen Wilson on schools hoping for a flip: ‘They are trying, but I’m not replying’
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Raylen Wilson has a little Muhammad Ali about him when it comes to casual conversation. When DawgNation had a chance to chat him up after his team lost 30-7 last Wednesday night (Hurricane Ira reschedule) to a strong Colquitt County team, he brought enough juice with simple statements to think of all those newsreels and documentary footage of Ali in his heyday.
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer
LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
Albany State getting ready for Homecoming Week
ALBANY — Albany State University alumni from across the nation will return to their alma mater in droves next week, as ASU welcomes them home during Homecoming Week. A number of events have been planned for current students and returning alumni, including:
Americus Times-Recorder
What’s going on at Georgia Southwestern State University
GSW Alumni are invited to the first of many Canes After Hours events – this month at Pretoria Fields Taproom in Albany. Presented by Colony Bank, this event is for GSW alumni to network with fellow alumni in the surrounding Albany and Leesburg area. October 6 – MBA Virtual...
Cordele Dispatch
South Georgia Banking Company Welcomes Frank Posey
South Georgia Banking Company announces the recent hiring of Terrell “Frank” Posey, Jr. as a Senior Vice President and the new City President for the Cordele and Vienna markets. Beginning his lending career in 1986, Posey has an extensive banking background in ag lending and has held several...
southgatv.com
Making the grade in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, GA – The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 graduation rates to the public today. Colquitt educators’ commitment to student success helped the district graduate students at a higher rate than the state average. The 2022 Colquitt County School District (CCSD) federally calculated 4-year graduation rate of 87.05% for all students outpaced the state of Georgia’s average graduation rate of 84.1%.
WALB 10
Rapper Rick Ross set to speak during ASU homecoming
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known rapper is set to be the guest speaker at Albany State University’s upcoming homecoming convocation. Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14. The convocation will be at the Jones Brothers Hper Complex at...
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
Albany Woman's Club members attend district meeting
COCHRAN — A group of ladies from the GFWC Albany Woman’s Club went to the Southwest District Meeting in Cochran in September. Albany members attending were Betty Gotsch, Camilla Phillips, Bobbye Pruet, Ginger Myers, Renea Miller, Dianne Barlow and Jan Swift.
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
southgatv.com
Albany’s silver alert for Debra Turner
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the public to a senior citizen who has been reported missing. Police say that 62 year old Debra Turner may be unaware of her surroundings due to the onset of early dementia. She was last seen walking from her home in the...
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Albany Herald
Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask
ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
