ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

NFL Week 5: Russell Wilson dresses sharp ahead of Thursday Night Football

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos get things started with a Thursday Night Football showdown. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will continue the league's international series with a battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles are aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Ready For Raiders: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes is fired up to play the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday night. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a recap video that he hopes everyone is ready for the Raiders after they beat them at Arrowhead Stadium last season. "Make sure y'all come ready this next week,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox 59

Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
KKTV

How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have their sights set on the Indianapolis Colts as the prepare to play on the national stage Thursday night. KKTV 11 News viewers are reaching out wondering how they can watch the game, many of them unaware Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBW

Patrick Mahomes selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another week, another award for a Kansas City Chiefs player. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was chosen as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Chiefs’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 41-31 triumph over the Bucs, Mahomes passed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Tampa Buccaneers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Channel 5#The Los Angeles Chargers
FOX Sports

Raiders visit Chiefs for 'Monday Night Football' showdown

LAS VEGAS (1-3) at KANSAS CITY (3-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 1-3, Chiefs 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 70-54-2. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Raiders 48-9 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Raiders...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Raiders aim to dispel more Mahomes magic in MNF trip to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a play last Sunday night at Tampa Bay when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did a pirouette away from a defender, then flicked a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire standing in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was the kind...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy