Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
ESPN
NFL Week 5: Russell Wilson dresses sharp ahead of Thursday Night Football
Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos get things started with a Thursday Night Football showdown. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will continue the league's international series with a battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles are aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.
Patrick Mahomes Ready For Raiders: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes is fired up to play the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday night. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a recap video that he hopes everyone is ready for the Raiders after they beat them at Arrowhead Stadium last season. "Make sure y'all come ready this next week,...
Fox 59
Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
profootballnetwork.com
What Time is the NFL Game Tonight? TV Channel, Schedule, Start Time for Colts vs. Broncos in Week 5
What time is the NFL game tonight? Thursday Night Football will once again be showcased on Amazon Prime this week as we prepare for another slate of action. Tonight, we get the Indianapolis Colts against the Denver Broncos. When does the game start, and what does the rest of this week’s schedule look like?
KKTV
How to watch the Denver Broncos game Thursday night
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have their sights set on the Indianapolis Colts as the prepare to play on the national stage Thursday night. KKTV 11 News viewers are reaching out wondering how they can watch the game, many of them unaware Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this season.
Yardbarker
NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos
Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
WIBW
Patrick Mahomes selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another week, another award for a Kansas City Chiefs player. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was chosen as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Chiefs’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 41-31 triumph over the Bucs, Mahomes passed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Raiders visit Chiefs for 'Monday Night Football' showdown
LAS VEGAS (1-3) at KANSAS CITY (3-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 1-3, Chiefs 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 70-54-2. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Raiders 48-9 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Raiders...
FOX Sports
Raiders aim to dispel more Mahomes magic in MNF trip to KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a play last Sunday night at Tampa Bay when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did a pirouette away from a defender, then flicked a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire standing in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was the kind...
Comments / 0