Carter County, TN

wjhl.com

Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Crosstown rivals emerge with Johnson City middle school split

Crosstown rivals emerge with Johnson City middle school split.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport church discusses line-up of activities for October

Along with the pumpkin patch, the church will host several Fall events. On Saturday, October 8, there will be an outdoor family movie at 7 p.m. on-site at 213 Colonial Heights Road.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City kidnap, rape suspect's bond increased to $500K

Johnson City kidnap, rape suspect's bond increased to $500K.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Big Game Preview: Science Hill vs Daniel Boone

Big Game Preview: Science Hill vs Daniel Boone
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Lauren Stone, Dobyns-Bennett High School

Lauren Stone is in her second year in Kingsport and her fourth year teaching overall. While the students learn, Stone makes it a point to learn more about them and that unity adds up to big success in her classroom.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Mayor: Unicoi Co. Mayor, Garland “Bubba” Evely￼

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is continuing to meet with leaders from around the region in the First at 4’s Meet the Mayor series. On Wednesday, recently re-elected Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely joined News Channel 11 to discuss the upcoming Apple Festival, the population growth in the county and more.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

October events in downtown Kingsport

(WJHL) Robin Cleary, Executive Director of Downtown Kingsport Association and Craig Denison, with Bank of Tennessee tell us about upcoming events in the downtown Kingsport area. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Miss Food City prepares to crown next winner

(WJHL) Lisa Johnson from Food City and 2022 Miss Food City Elizabeth McReynolds tell us about the Miss Food City Pageant and the opportunities in store for the next winner. The Miss Food City Pageant will be held Saturday, November 19th at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA.
EMORY, VA
wjhl.com

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday.
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

The River to host 10th annual Craft & Goodies Fair

(WJHL) Stacy Larsen, Executive Director for The River tells us about their upcoming event to be held Saturday from 10am – 2pm in the basement of First Presbyterian Church at 105 South Boone Street in Johnson City. There will be a variety of hand crafted items and many tasty treats including baked hand pies made on the spot. There will be live music by the Bluebirds, door prizes every hour, and a Game of Chance for the opportunity to win a night at the Carnegie with a complementary couples massage and gift certificate to Wellingtons. All proceeds benefit The River ministry serving women and children through a variety of supportive services and the practice of radical hospitality.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

