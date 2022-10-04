Read full article on original website
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is continuing to meet with leaders from around the region in the First at 4’s Meet the Mayor series. On Wednesday, recently re-elected Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely joined News Channel 11 to discuss the upcoming Apple Festival, the population growth in the county and more.
(WJHL) Robin Cleary, Executive Director of Downtown Kingsport Association and Craig Denison, with Bank of Tennessee tell us about upcoming events in the downtown Kingsport area. For more information please visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
(WJHL) Lisa Johnson from Food City and 2022 Miss Food City Elizabeth McReynolds tell us about the Miss Food City Pageant and the opportunities in store for the next winner. The Miss Food City Pageant will be held Saturday, November 19th at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA.
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
Jason DeWitt from Banner Elk, gets us ready for the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival happening October 15th & 16th!. For more information call 828-898-5605 or go to woollyworm.com.
Chris talks with ETSU Outside Linebacker Jalen Porter about the season so far, and takes a look ahead at the VMI game!
Event organizers Megan Miller and Joey Lewis, get us ready for the huge Blue Ridge Pottery Show & Sale coming up this weekend during the Unicoi County Apple Festival!. For more information call 423-743-9449 or go to blueridgepotteryclub.org.
Amanda Delp stopped by the Daytime studio, to get us ready for two days of great fun at the 45th Unicoi County Apple Festival!. For more information go to unicoicountyapplefestival.com.
(WJHL) Stacy Larsen, Executive Director for The River tells us about their upcoming event to be held Saturday from 10am – 2pm in the basement of First Presbyterian Church at 105 South Boone Street in Johnson City. There will be a variety of hand crafted items and many tasty treats including baked hand pies made on the spot. There will be live music by the Bluebirds, door prizes every hour, and a Game of Chance for the opportunity to win a night at the Carnegie with a complementary couples massage and gift certificate to Wellingtons. All proceeds benefit The River ministry serving women and children through a variety of supportive services and the practice of radical hospitality.
(WJHL) Realtor Landon Morrison with Evans & Evans Real Estate gives us a tour of this newly remodeled home for sale in popular area of the TriCities. For more information call Landon at (423) 430-2257 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
Chef Greg Saunders from Nick’s Restaurant & Catering, shows us his recipe for sweet potato casserole, and shares with us some of other great dishes at Nick’s in Kingsport!. For more information call 423-247-8601 or go to nicksrestaurantandcatering.com.
