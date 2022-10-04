Read full article on original website
Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’
Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league. Paulson, who is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, one day after the release of the findings of a disturbing independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals commissioned by U.S. Soccer. A concurrent investigation is still being conducted jointly by the league and the players’ union, and Paulson plans to step away...
ESPN
USWNT's Alex Morgan talks NWSL, Mana Shim, Paul Riley
Monday saw the release of the independent investigation commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and conducted by former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Yates, which chronicled the extent to which abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was overlooked and ignored "systemically" by executives, coaches and club owners.
Albany Herald
Megan Rapinoe Rips Embattled NWSL Owners Paulson, Whisler
This week, former acting U.S. attorney general Sally Q. Yates released a damning report about systemic abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL. Speaking ahead of the U.S. women’s national team’s Friday game against England at Wembley Stadium, Megan Rapinoe spoke at length about the report, calling for the removal of two team owners cited in the report.
BBC
National Women's Soccer League: US captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players 'horrified' by report
United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players were "horrified and heartbroken" by the findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the top-flight domestic league. Sauerbrunn said the...
Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report
The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns' move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler...
ESPN
Portland Thorns dismiss two executives, owner steps aside following Yates report
Portland Thorns president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect, the National Women's Soccer League club announced Wednesday. The two have also been relieved of their same roles with Portland's MLS club, the Portland Timbers. The announcement comes...
Portland fires 2 executives named in Yates report on abuse in women's soccer
The Portland Timbers and Thorns have fired general manager Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub two days after both men were named the U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigative report on abuse in women's soccer. Wilkinson played a key role in concealing 2015 allegations of sexual harassment against then-head coach Paul...
NWSL abuse report ‘horrifying to read’ – Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.On Monday the report of an independent investigation was published which said verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).Speaking at a press conference ahead of the United States’ friendly against England at Wembley on Friday, winger Rapinoe said: “It’s horrifying. Even when you know it, it’s just horrifying over and over to read.“It’s been difficult for the players. Some of those players play in those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have...
ESPN
NWSL's Merritt Mathias reflects on Riley abuse
Merritt Mathias was drafted by FC Kansas City in 2013, the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The former Texas A&M defender went on to win a title with KC in 2014. She was traded to the Seattle Reign the following season, and she helped lead the team to a 2015 NWSL Shield. Then, in 2018, former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley convinced Mathias to join his club. For Mathias, now 32, who had known Riley since the start of her professional career, the trade offer to join the Courage seemed like the perfect opportunity to take her game to the next level. That year, the defender recorded an assist in the championship game as the Courage won the title.
US News and World Report
Soccer-Thorns, Timbers Fire Two Executives Amid Abuse Report Fallout
(Reuters) - Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.
Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins
In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.
ESPN
NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day
In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
Portland Timbers, Thorns fire Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub following US Soccer report
Wilkinson and Golub relieved after findings of alleged misconduct and abuse with the Thorns NWSL club. The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced Wednesday that president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been "relieved of their duties with both clubs," taking place immediately. With Merritt Paulson stepping aside from all Thorns related decisions, the club also announced general counsel Heather Davis has the interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns. The firing of Wilkinson and Golub comes a day after Paulson stated the trio would step away from involvement...
NWSL’s Red Stars Remove Owner as Chairman of Board
The move comes on the heels of a stunning report that uncovered details of alleged sexual misconduct involving former coach Rory Dames.
FOX Sports
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
