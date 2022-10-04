ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Yam Jam helps food bank organize sweet potatoes for hungry families in North Carolina

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6bZ0_0iM3kXtw00

Employees at the chemical company BASF spent Tuesday at a Yam Jam to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

At the Yam Jam, the employees took sweet potatoes from a fully loaded dump truck, sorted them and bagged them up.

The family-sized bags were then organized by the Food Bank, so they could be distributed out to families that need them.

"This is really important for a company like BSAF to get involved in this event. It helps out our local community, it gives us an opportunity to give back to those in need, and it gives us an opportunity to get our colleagues together for a little bit of fun outdoors as well," BASF Marketing Manager Tim Parry said.

The sweet potato is a great food that is high in fiber and water content. That's why sweet potatoes are considered filling and part of a healthy diet.

In addition, the sweet potato is North Carolina's state vegetable. The food was grown here by Native Americans, and to this day the state produces nearly half of America's sweet potatoes each year.

If you're looking for a way to help the food bank, consider participating in
Hunger Relief Day at the N.C. State Fair . That's coming up Oct. 20. To participate, bring six or more cans of food to the fair gates and you'll be admitted for free.

Comments / 1

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home to One of the Best “Castles” in America

Have you ever dreamed about what it is like to be a princess/prince? Or maybe even straight to king/queen? A North Carolina mansion is one of the most dazzling castles in America. Honestly, growing up I always thought castles were homes in forests somewhere around the world. Never did I really think I would be close to or even see a castle in person. They just always seemed like such a part of a fantasy we had as children. I guess I was wrong with that one.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$20 million in grants awarded to projects across North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives that will help make North Carolina roads safer, including several in the Cape Fear. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program will administer 106 community-based grants...
TRAFFIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

California vs. North Carolina

Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potato#Basf#Charity#The Food Bank Of Central#Bsaf#Basf Marketing#Native Americans
sunny943.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...
LIFESTYLE
businesstodaync.com

North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million

Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
LINVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
piratemedia1.com

Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters

With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
richmondobserver

Fed’s H-2A labor costs leave N.C. farmers struggling to compete

Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
AGRICULTURE
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy