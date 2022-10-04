Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Residence hall compost program to help Ohio State reach 2025 zero-waste goalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
After CMHA delays, Columbus grandmother thanks Problem Solvers for helping her get housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After months, a Columbus grandmother said she finally has a home after ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers got involved in her case. Deanne Saleh told her story last month regarding the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and her wait for a housing inspection keeping her homeless. Saleh just received word that she can move into an east side apartment this week.
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
sciotopost.com
Woman Found Guilty of Stealing Identity of Deceased Baby after Stealing 1.5 Million in Federal Money
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former Columbus woman pleaded guilty in federal court today to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. The defendant stole the identity of a baby who died as an infant and used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, and pandemic relief loans.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Breaking barriers for people with disabilities in the workplace
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barriers have kept a large portion of people with disabilities out of the workforce. Understanding those factors is why JPMorgan Chase commissioned a new study with the National Disabilities Institute. It’s an initiative JPMorgan Chase, only during has focused on since 2016 with the Office of...
spectrumnews1.com
‘Rent-A-Daughter’ expanding to help seniors after COVID uptick
CINCINNATI — A caregiver service that credits the pandemic for boosting business is expanding. Dick Weiland, 93, lives in a Cincinnati apartment surrounded by pictures of what his life as a political lobbyist once was. It's a reminder of the past that he shows to everyone who walks into...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing dead baby’s identity, $1.5M fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman pleaded guilty in federal court to charges she used a dead child’s identity to get a passport, pilot license and a job, as well as obtained $1.5 million in loans fraudulently. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
3 shootings in less than 6 hours leave 2 dead in Columbus
In less than six hours, five people were shot in the City of Columbus, two have already turned fatal. So far this year, there have been 108 homicides in the city.
Doll House operator details club safety measures after shooting injures 5 people
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The operator of Doll House Gentleman's Club is speaking out after a deadly shooting last week. The Columbus Division of Police said two people were shot and three others were injured in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Adopt Andy for $18 and get a forever friend who loves attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home. This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to […]
wosu.org
Columbus YMCA to be purchased by Downtown Development Corporation
President of the Columbus Downtown Development Board and former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman announced the deal between his organization and the YMCA at Monday’s city council meeting. “It's a big deal because what we know is that the YMCA [building] will be a place for affordable housing in our...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper
UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Correction Officer Possible Exposure to Drugs in SCI
LANCASTER – Emergency squads have been dispatched to 5900 BIS road in Lancaster for a correction officer that was exposed to possible drugs. According to early reports around 8:30pm, Southeaster Correctional Complex called out for emergency response after one of the correction officers was exposed to some sort of drugs, possibly methamphetamines.
Husel’s civil attorney wants deposition sealed; records show prosecutors were weighing another criminal case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An attorney for Dr. William Husel wants his client’s deposition sealed - arguing if the details of what he told patients’ attorneys were made public, it would cause Husel embarrassment and potentially prejudice a jury ahead of a civil trial. While Husel was acquitted...
themetropreneur.com
Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – October 2022
Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Do you love Hawaiian and Tiki culture? Huli...
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
Former Columbus vice officer sentenced for violating individual's civil rights through fraudulent arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police vice officer was sentenced to prison for violating the civil rights of a person he was investigating. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 46-year-old Steven Rosser was given 18 months on Thursday. A jury found Rosser...
wosu.org
Police oversight board concerned their work must wait for criminal investigations
At its 14th monthly meeting since forming, Columbus’ Civilian Police Review Board is looking for answers on its function and ability to investigate questionable police actions. The members are concerned that they seem to be blocked from commencing their reviews until after criminal proceedings against officers are complete. “We...
How to get free gun safes, lock boxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
