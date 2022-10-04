ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

After CMHA delays, Columbus grandmother thanks Problem Solvers for helping her get housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After months, a Columbus grandmother said she finally has a home after ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers got involved in her case. Deanne Saleh told her story last month regarding the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and her wait for a housing inspection keeping her homeless. Saleh just received word that she can move into an east side apartment this week.
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Breaking barriers for people with disabilities in the workplace

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barriers have kept a large portion of people with disabilities out of the workforce. Understanding those factors is why JPMorgan Chase commissioned a new study with the National Disabilities Institute. It’s an initiative JPMorgan Chase, only during has focused on since 2016 with the Office of...
spectrumnews1.com

‘Rent-A-Daughter’ expanding to help seniors after COVID uptick

CINCINNATI — A caregiver service that credits the pandemic for boosting business is expanding. Dick Weiland, 93, lives in a Cincinnati apartment surrounded by pictures of what his life as a political lobbyist once was. It's a reminder of the past that he shows to everyone who walks into...
wosu.org

Columbus YMCA to be purchased by Downtown Development Corporation

President of the Columbus Downtown Development Board and former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman announced the deal between his organization and the YMCA at Monday’s city council meeting. “It's a big deal because what we know is that the YMCA [building] will be a place for affordable housing in our...
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper

UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Correction Officer Possible Exposure to Drugs in SCI

LANCASTER – Emergency squads have been dispatched to 5900 BIS road in Lancaster for a correction officer that was exposed to possible drugs. According to early reports around 8:30pm, Southeaster Correctional Complex called out for emergency response after one of the correction officers was exposed to some sort of drugs, possibly methamphetamines.
themetropreneur.com

Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – October 2022

Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Do you love Hawaiian and Tiki culture? Huli...
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
NBC4 Columbus

Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
