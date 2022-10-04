Read full article on original website
Community helping VB firefighter battling rare cancer
A Virginia Beach community is coming together to raise money for a beloved firefighter and his family after he was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
Virginia Beach looking to recruit EMT volunteers
It's a labor of love, with no paycheck but an opportunity to pay it forward. The city of Virginia beach is looking for more volunteers to help save lives.
Teenage hit-and-run survivor: ‘I’m alive and that’s the only thing I care about’
Donasia, a member of the NJROTC unit at Booker T. Washington High School, was crossing Virginia Beach Boulevard at Park Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver never stopped and no witnesses have come forward to provide a description of the vehicle and the driver who nearly killed the high school junior.
Community Connection: Daddy Daughter Day Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Daddy Daughter Day Party benefitting the Ice4Life Foundation will be held October 9 from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Murray Center in Norfolk. The fundraising event will support the Ice4Life Foundation’s mission of mentoring young girls through dance and education. For ticket information and...
Crews remove steeple which fell from a Virginia Beach church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A steeple ripped off of the Galilee Church in Virginia Beach is sitting in a new spot Thursday morning. Remnants of Hurricane Ian knocked it off the roof and wedged it between the church and Holly Hill Apartments. Reverend Andrew Buchanan with Galilee Church couldn’t...
Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident
Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
3 people displaced, cat dies in mobile home fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced and one cat is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Virginia Beach. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Holland Drive just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
Break the Cycle: Mother of domestic-related homicide victim spreading awareness
April Lee Logan was a bubbly and charismatic 22-year-old. She was up for a promotion at Target and made a deposit to move into her own apartment… sadly, the move never happened.
44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival begins
There will be live music, amusement rides, petting zoo, and contests including a peanut butter sculpting competition. There will also be fireworks.
Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
Person “lucky to be alive” after I-95 shooting Thursday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Troopers say a person is “very, very lucky to be alive” after a reported shooting on I-95 early Thursday morning. 8News heard reports of the shooting on 95 northbound near Woods Edge Road around 2 a.m. Troopers say this is the...
Explosion at old Norfolk Ford Plant sends one person to hospital
According to the Norfolk Fire Chief, one person was taken to the hospital after some kind of explosion. Officials did not reveal the type of explosion at this time.
U.S. Tours Brings Rockin’ the Boardwalk to Virginia Beach
The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves carbs, especially mac and cheese, you're going to absolutely love this epic mac and cheese festival in Norfolk, Virginia that's scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading to learn more.
Waste management truck, cars crash into home in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach Police are investigating the crash which took place around 2:30 p.m., within the 600 Block of S Rosemont Road.
Carpool Cinema is coming to Bennett's Creek Park in Suffolk
The Cinema will offer two screens and people can watch right from their cars. Attendees also have the option to bring a chair or blanket to watch from the lawn.
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Springfield Avenue.
85 cats at Poquoson animal sanctuary safe after severe weather
All 85 cats at the Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary (PAWS) are accounted for after severe weather hit the Peninsula the last few days. Organizers elevated their outdoor cat houses to keep cats dry.
