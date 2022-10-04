The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO