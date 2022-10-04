ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Connection: Daddy Daughter Day Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Daddy Daughter Day Party benefitting the Ice4Life Foundation will be held October 9 from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Murray Center in Norfolk. The fundraising event will support the Ice4Life Foundation’s mission of mentoring young girls through dance and education. For ticket information and...
Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
Yankee Candle Returning To Williamsburg For The Holiday Season

JAMES CITY-Yankee Candle is making a return to Greater Williamsburg, albeit temporary. The candle retailer is opening a popup at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for the holiday season. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
U.S. Tours Brings Rockin’ the Boardwalk to Virginia Beach

The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.
