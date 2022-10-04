Read full article on original website
Related
This is one of the 1st plants to change colors in the fall. But don’t touch it. | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
In early October when it’s cool and sunny, flowers and especially rose blossoms seem to look nicer than they did during the summer. And fragrant varieties of roses, like one I have named Sheila’s Perfume, seem to smell even better, although that could just be my imagination. All...
Time Out Global
The best pumpkin patches in the US to explore for fall
Gone are the days when the best pumpkin patches is the US offered merely Jack-o-Lanterns. These farms are filled with fun. Pumpkin patches have come a long way from the early days of simply picking out a likely Jack o’Lantern candidate from a field of beautiful golden orange pumpkins. Now there are a wealth of other things that are expected to be included: corn mazes, hay rides, petting zoos, miniature trains, and even corn pools – which are kind of like ballpits, but with dried corn kernels. There’s goat yoga and there are zip lines; there are ‘farm ninja’ obstacle courses and there are pig races. But bigger isn’t always better, and so while the impulse is there to select the best pumpkin patches in the US for their non-pumpkin offerings, we’ve tried to make this list balance the idea of screaming-good fun with a wholesome appreciation of the harvest.
YOGA・
Love Carving Pumpkins? Enter the Virtual Camp Prime Time Contest!
Is anyone else watching ALL the pumpkin carving shows at the moment? There are so many talented carvers out there and right now you can doubly show off your skills for a great cause this October by entering Camp Prime Time's first-ever virtual pumpkins carving contest!. Ready, Set, Carve Those...
Clayton News Daily
RECIPE ROUNDUP: All about pumpkin
Pumpkin season begins around mid-September and lasts through October and November. Whether you plan to pick your own pumpkins, use store-bought pumpkin puree or if you find pumpkin at your local farmers market, these recipes will soon become your favorites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12tomatoes.com
How To Make A Family “Gratitude Pumpkin” This Fall
As families, we often develop certain rituals that we take part in over and over again. Some of them might stick around so long that we even pass them from one generation to the next. One family is sharing their unique tradition with others, and it is really making a...
tobaccoreporter.com
New Date for UKVIA Forum and Dinner
The UKVIA Vaping Industry Forum and Celebration Dinner will now take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London. The event had been canceled on Sept. 9, the day after the queen’s passing. The agenda remains the same, and the UKVIA expects some additional speakers...
U.K.・
The One Thing Not to Forget on Your Next Fall Hike, According to “America’s Park Ranger”
Jennifer Prince's work is featured on several national travel sites, such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AFAR, Lonely Planet, and Conde Nast Traveler. She thrives on off-the-beaten-path itineraries and is passionate about finding microstories to bring destinations to life. Jennifer currently lives in Virginia with her husband, and other than travel and writing, she enjoys ’80s music, vintage things, fostering kittens, time with her family, and dreaming about her next Airbnb venture.
Comments / 0