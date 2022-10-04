Holyoke city councilor arrested for child porn to be present at Tuesday meeting

Read full article on original website
Chicopee Police arrested 71 and issued 460 citations in September
The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of September.
Amherst man sentenced to 7-8 years in prison in connection to 2019 armed robbery
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An Amherst man was sentenced to 7-8 years in prison Tuesday in connection with a 2019 armed robbery in which the victim recognized the masked man by the sound of his voice. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office 24-year-old Oscar Garcia Alvarado was sentenced to the...
Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death
The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who used counterfeit cash at a local Walgreens. Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support...
Pittsfield brothers receive life in prison for murder
Two Pittsfield brothers have received life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois.
Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs
The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who used counterfeit cash at a local Walgreens. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News is digging deeper into the death...
Springfield city council hears from new board of police commissioners
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield city council meeting was held Wednesday to hear from the city’s new board of police commissioners. The meeting was the first of many oversight hearings planned by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. They’re to check in on the implementation of a board of police commissioners for the Springfield Police Department.
Holyoke Dean Tech teacher ousted amid probe into ‘flirting,’ sharing ‘inappropriate pictures’ with former student
HOLYOKE - A teacher at Holyoke High School Dean Campus was ousted amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he “flirted” and “shared inappropriate photos” with a former student, according to school officials. Responding to an inquiry from The Republican, Holyoke Public Schools receiver-superintendent Anthony Soto...
Pascual-Polanco Brothers Sentenced to Life for 2019 Homicide
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco and Carlos Pascual-Polanco on Thursday were given life sentences without possibility for parole for the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois in 2019. The brothers lured Salois, of Dalton, outside a Pittsfield home for a false drug deal and shot him in the back...
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
Springfield man wearing GPS ankle bracelet arrested for firearm in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested in Holyoke Tuesday following an investigation into illegal firearms.
Springfield police officer wins job back after firing for taking photo of handcuffed prisoner
SPRINGFIELD - An independent arbitrator restored a fired police officer’s job more than a year after the patrolman was terminated for chatting up a handcuffed prisoner and taking his photo. Officer John Toledo was awarded his job back, plus back pay, in a decision rendered late last month. He...
Pittsfield police investigating day-time shooting incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a daytime shooting in the city Monday. Police are investigating after several buildings were struck by gun fire Monday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the area of Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street after receiving a shot-spotter alert....
Springfield man charged with trafficking cocaine after being pulled over for expired registration
Springfield Police Officers arrested a man for allegedly possessing cocaine and a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
Dominic Grasetti, charged in fatal I-91 drunk driving crash, turns himself in
A Southwick man who police say was traveling between 109 mph and 118 mph when he collided with another car, killing a 60-year-old Chicopee man, while driving drunk in November 2021 turned himself in Monday, police said. Dominic M. Grassetti, 25, was previously charged with an OUI in the November...
Ludlow man arrested for alleged assault on officer with large dog
A Ludlow man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to kill and assaulting an officer with a large dog.
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
Local colleges making decisions on indoor mask mandates
2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths. 2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths. Local cannabis educator breaks down safety regulations after death of Trulieve employee. Updated: 33 minutes ago. Local cannabis educator breaks down safety regulations after death of Trulieve employee.
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
Nia Dinzey Of Springfield, Massachusetts Was Sentenced To 86 Months For Distribution Of Heroin and Cocaine
Nia Dinzey, a/k/a “Nia Moore-Bush,” 32, of Springfield, Massachusetts woman was sentenced on Monday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 86 months in prison and four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022, Dinzey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute...
