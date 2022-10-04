Read full article on original website
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72
Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
KTLO
Out-of-print Sly & the Family Stone biography to be published again next week
An updated edition of the long-out-of-print 1998 Sly & the Family Stone biography is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 11. Sly & the Family Stone: An Oral History was written by veteran music critic and author Joel Selvin, who conducted dozens of interviews with all of the influential Bay Area rock-and-soul band’s members, except the group’s eccentric and reclusive frontman, Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone.
Billy Strings Picks and Sings With His Father on New Album ‘Me/And/Dad’
Billy Strings will go back to where it all began with his new album Me/And/Dad, a collaborative project between the young bluegrass star and his father, Terry Barber. The new project featuring country and bluegrass classics will be released Nov. 18 and includes two songs that were released today: “Long Journey Home” and “Life to Go.” The traditional tune “Long Journey Home” shows off Strings’ lightning-fast picking as well as the harmonizing between him and Barber, who also plays guitar on the track. “Life to Go” is an acoustic take on the George Jones tune, with Barber singing the lead....
Country Music Legend Jody Miller Dead at 80 Following Complications from Parkinson's Disease
Jody Miller, a Grammy Award-winning country artist and crossover icon, has died. She was 80. Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday after dealing with the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease for the past few years. Daughter and singer-songwriter Robin Brooks released a statement following her passing. The...
Jody Miller death: Grammy-winning country musician dies aged 80 of Parkinson’s-related complications
Grammy-winning country singer Jody Miller has died, aged 80.The “Queen of the House” musician died on Thursday (6 October) in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications relating to Parkinson’s disease. Miller was diagnosed with the condition seven years ago.The news was announced on the Facebook page of Miller’s daughter Robin Brook and her band Middle-Sister Music.“Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks,” the post read.“Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss.”Born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1941, Miller was raised in Los Angeles, but then...
Ringo Starr Once Said He Had a ‘Self-Centered’ Reason for Loving the ‘Abbey Road’ Sessions
Ringo Starr admitted he has a more selfish reason for having strong memories of making The Beatles' seminal 'Abbey Road.'
Behind the 1970 Death of Janis Joplin
In a span of five years, Janis Joplin went from singing and touring with Big Brother and the Holding Company, releasing two albums with the band, and cementing her legendary presence with her 1967 performance of “Ball And Chain” at the Monterey International Pop Festival. Joplin then broke out on her own with the Kozmic Blues Band and the Full Tilt Boogie Band before going solo and leaving her mark in rock history.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce new album World Record
Neil Young's legendary band to release new album in November: “Real magic lasts and we think we have it” says Young
NME
JD Fortune recalls “intimidating” experience of joining INXS: “It’s like replacing Elvis”
JD Fortune has reflected on the “intimidating” experience of joining INXS and replacing Michael Hutchence. The frontman secured his place in the Australian band after winning the 2005 reality TV show ‘Rock Star: INXS’. “It was incredibly, incredibly intimidating,” the Canadian singer recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone.
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson to Lead Benefit Concerts Marking 40th Anniversary of R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’
The Black Crowes founder Rich Robinson has announced an all-star lineup for a pair of concerts celebrating 40 years of R.E.M.’s debut EP Chronic Town. The two-night event, set to be hosted in Georgia on Dec. 14 and 15, will double as a benefit show with proceeds going towards Planned Parenthood. The concert will spend its first night at the 40 Watt Club in Athens and its second at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. “Growing up in Atlanta in the 1980s, R.E.M. was the preeminent band of that era,” Robinson said in a statement. “Their music was a huge influence...
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
50 Years Ago: Al Green Hits Peak on ‘I’m Still in Love With You’
The slow buildup that was Al Green's career since the mid-'60s finally seemed to reach its high point on Let's Stay Together. Now in his fifth year of recording, the January 1972 LP yielded a No. 1 pop and R&B single with the title track and a No. 1 album on the R&B chart.
