American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Taste of Country

Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72

Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
KTLO

Out-of-print Sly & the Family Stone biography to be published again next week

An updated edition of the long-out-of-print 1998 Sly & the Family Stone biography is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 11. Sly & the Family Stone: An Oral History was written by veteran music critic and author Joel Selvin, who conducted dozens of interviews with all of the influential Bay Area rock-and-soul band’s members, except the group’s eccentric and reclusive frontman, Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone.
Rolling Stone

Billy Strings Picks and Sings With His Father on New Album ‘Me/And/Dad’

Billy Strings will go back to where it all began with his new album Me/And/Dad, a collaborative project between the young bluegrass star and his father, Terry Barber. The new project featuring country and bluegrass classics will be released Nov. 18 and includes two songs that were released today: “Long Journey Home” and “Life to Go.” The traditional tune “Long Journey Home” shows off Strings’ lightning-fast picking as well as the harmonizing between him and Barber, who also plays guitar on the track. “Life to Go” is an acoustic take on the George Jones tune, with Barber singing the lead....
The Independent

Jody Miller death: Grammy-winning country musician dies aged 80 of Parkinson’s-related complications

Grammy-winning country singer Jody Miller has died, aged 80.The “Queen of the House” musician died on Thursday (6 October) in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications relating to Parkinson’s disease. Miller was diagnosed with the condition seven years ago.The news was announced on the Facebook page of Miller’s daughter Robin Brook and her band Middle-Sister Music.“Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks,” the post read.“Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss.”Born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1941, Miller was raised in Los Angeles, but then...
American Songwriter

Behind the 1970 Death of Janis Joplin

In a span of five years, Janis Joplin went from singing and touring with Big Brother and the Holding Company, releasing two albums with the band, and cementing her legendary presence with her 1967 performance of “Ball And Chain” at the Monterey International Pop Festival. Joplin then broke out on her own with the Kozmic Blues Band and the Full Tilt Boogie Band before going solo and leaving her mark in rock history.
Rolling Stone

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson to Lead Benefit Concerts Marking 40th Anniversary of R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’

The Black Crowes founder Rich Robinson has announced an all-star lineup for a pair of concerts celebrating 40 years of R.E.M.’s debut EP Chronic Town. The two-night event, set to be hosted in Georgia on Dec. 14 and 15, will double as a benefit show with proceeds going towards Planned Parenthood. The concert will spend its first night at the 40 Watt Club in Athens and its second at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. “Growing up in Atlanta in the 1980s, R.E.M. was the preeminent band of that era,” Robinson said in a statement. “Their music was a huge influence...
