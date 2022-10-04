Notice is hereby given that the State Transportation Commission of Wyoming has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming, acting through said Commission, and Northern Improvement Company, The Contractor, on Highway Project Number P422008 in Campbell and Johnson Counties, consisting of pavement preservation and bridge rehabiliation, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on November 16, 2022.

