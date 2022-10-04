Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
eastidahonews.com
Woman killed, 4 taken to hospital following crash in Jerome
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was...
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
kmvt
Sunday morning collision on Highway 93 claims the life of Shoshone woman
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on October 2, 2022, at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound...
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging
So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
kmvt
Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
Watch: Proof That This Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Is Haunted
Some say that the proof is in the pudding and those of a younger generation may say 'pictures, or it didn't happen'. Well, I don't know if pudding was involved in these events but there is definitely picture proof that Milner's Gate in Twin Falls may be haunted by a mischievous spirit.
kmvt
Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record. Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture takes is to yet another farm that is taking on a new identity to get itself into the Fall spirit. During the Fall, Colleen Wilkins and her family take a break from their regular work at the nursery to open Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest.
kmvt
Kimberly’s offense has no trouble with Wood River, prep sports scores
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly football team moved to 6-1 on the season with a comfortable win over Wood River Thursday night. Kimberly is now 2-0 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play (SCIC). They will play at Buhl next Friday. The Indians are also 2-0 in SCIC play.
kmvt
Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
kmvt
Fit and Well Idaho: The role of physical activity on mental health
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s hosts a health talk series, and the upcoming talk on, October 11th, is going to be speaking about physical activity and mental health. Exercise has been proven to help people’s mental health, such as your anxiety and depression. Throughout the...
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Retail Shops Is Officially For Sale
Real Deals in Twin Falls has been operating for 19 years. The store has officially decided to pass the keys on to someone else and they have sold the building. Real Deals will no longer be operated by the previous owners. Real Deals In Twin Falls For Sale. The business...
kmvt
Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday. The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.
