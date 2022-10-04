ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
eastidahonews.com

Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed

RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
RICHFIELD, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed, 4 taken to hospital following crash in Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday at 9:33 a.m., on E 200 N and US93, in Jerome County. A 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling eastbound on E 200 N. A 2009 Toyota Camry was...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls

For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
kmvt

Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record. Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture takes is to yet another farm that is taking on a new identity to get itself into the Fall spirit. During the Fall, Colleen Wilkins and her family take a break from their regular work at the nursery to open Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest.
HANSEN, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls woman receives 88 units of blood after giving birth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood donation, whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatments, car accidents, or giving birth, which was the case for Shandra Sterner. Shortly after giving birth to her healthy son, Twin Falls woman Shandra Sterner...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The role of physical activity on mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s hosts a health talk series, and the upcoming talk on, October 11th, is going to be speaking about physical activity and mental health. Exercise has been proven to help people’s mental health, such as your anxiety and depression. Throughout the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday. The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.
TWIN FALLS, ID

