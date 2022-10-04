The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Radar showing a few sprinkles across the northern half of the area as Tuesday morning begins. Those rain drops will not last long into the morning, and will be replaced by a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day. SW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour will help to work up our high temperatures to the lower and middle 70s in the afternoon!

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO