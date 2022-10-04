Read full article on original website
Arkansas woman sentenced after using husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman could spend nearly two years in prison after being found guilty of misusing more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs and a second home, among other items. Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro was sentenced Tuesday to...
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to stealing lottery tickets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man who tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets will soon be checking in to a correctional facility. On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray to 24 months in the Arkansas Community Corrections Center with an additional 36 months of suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to lottery fraud and theft of property less than $1,000.
Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Man involved in fatal crash receives probation
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed two people will not go to prison. Instead, Judge Dan Ritchey sentenced 22-year-old Joshua Northcutt of Joiner to 60 days in the Mississippi County Detention Center with 90 months of probation after he pleaded no contest to two counts of manslaughter.
Local nonprofit purchases safe house for domestic violence victims
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit in Sharp County is working to build a safe house for victims of domestic violence and now could use the community’s help. Safe Night Ministries began its mission in March 2021, looking to help victims in Sharp, Fulton, and Izard Counties. Safe Night...
Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy. The Paragould hospital is hosting a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Dr. The fair will offer blood glucose...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he ran from police has been caught. According to Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose, officers tracked down the suspect, Anthony Caplinger, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, trying to enter the McDonald’s in Hardy.
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
TBI: 2 indicted in 2021 Ripley officer-involved shooting
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Ripley in 2021. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it happened in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on Feb. 21, 2021. During the investigation, the TBI determined people in two cars exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer's patrol unit being struck. The officer was on routine patrol at the time and was not injured.
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting
Officers responded to a fatal shooting late Monday in Jonesboro. Around 9:35 pm, the Jonesboro Police Department was notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male, police said in a release posted to social media. Detectives with CID were...
One injured in shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, about the shooting in the 600-block of Magnolia Drive. Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired. When officers...
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden man died Monday afternoon when his ATV collided with a Jeep. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3 on State Highway 63, north of Ravenden. William Henderson, 76, was northbound when his 2010 Polaris RX crossed the center...
Arkansas Police Chase Down Two Peacocks in Parking Lot
An Arkansas police department revealed they had an interesting mid-week incident when they had to chase down two peacocks in a parking lot. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (September 28th), the Jonesboro Police Department shared that they had an “eggs-sighting” morning when Officers Kaja and Crawford were flagged down while driving. The duo was approached by employees at Skin Fix Med Spa. The employees reported there were some peacocks that were mad in their parking lot.
Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employees fired after viral video apparently shows man spitting in chicken batter
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A shocking viral video that appeared to show an Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted. The clip, which was reportedly filmed at a restaurant in West Memphis, appeared to show one employee filming another as he stuck his face in a […]
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
