Read full article on original website
Related
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
bigfoot99.com
Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County
As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
oilcity.news
Two Natrona County juveniles arrested after alleged auto theft spree that spanned three counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities say two Natrona County juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing three vehicles in two counties before they were arrested in Rawlins on Monday. They also allegedly came into possession of two firearms throughout their activities, according to a Sweetwater County deputy. Sometime...
bigfoot99.com
Two juvenile males arrested in Rawlins after tri-county crime spree
During the early morning hours of Monday, October 3rd, two male juveniles went on a wild crime spree through three counties. Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward said the two suspects stole a vehicle in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once there, they stole another vehicle. Ward said they destroyed the two stolen cars before police had responded to the crime.
Comments / 0