Ripon Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect. The accident occurred near the east side Kwik Trip on East Fond du Street or State Highway 23 Monday afternoon. She was driving a black Dodge Durango. Photos of the female suspect and her vehicle from Kwik Trip surveillance cameras can be seen here. If you recognize the woman in the photos police ask that you please give them a call at 920-748-2888. (Ripon Police Department photos)

RIPON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO