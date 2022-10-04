Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
Man loses vehicle, but uninjured, after Tuesday fire
One man is without his vehicle following a Tuesday afternoon fire. Stevens Point police and fire departments responded to a ve...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.
spmetrowire.com
No injuries in early morning Metro call
No one was injured in an early morning fire call on Tuesday. Firefighters from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull were called to ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
WJFW-TV
13 students injured after a school bus was rear-ended in New London
NEW LONDON (WJFW) - 14 people are injured after a cargo van rear-ended a school bus in New London Wednesday morning. 13 students with the Manawa School District and the driver of the cargo van were injured with non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were all transported to area hospitals.
13 students injured after school bus crash in Wisconsin
"The driver of the cargo van and 13 students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/5/22 Ripon Hit and Run Suspect Sought
Ripon Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect. The accident occurred near the east side Kwik Trip on East Fond du Street or State Highway 23 Monday afternoon. She was driving a black Dodge Durango. Photos of the female suspect and her vehicle from Kwik Trip surveillance cameras can be seen here. If you recognize the woman in the photos police ask that you please give them a call at 920-748-2888. (Ripon Police Department photos)
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point Police Department looking for a woman who allegedly stole a wallet
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a woman. According to the Stevens Point Police Department's Facebook page, the woman allegedly stole a wallet from the Aldi on Highway 10 E. If anyone has information, you are asked to contact...
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wausau-area fatal stabbing suspect reaches plea deal
Prosecutors in Wausau appear to have reached a plea deal with a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April 2021. David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. During a pretrial conference late last week, a judge agreed to take Morris’ jury trial dates off the calendar and set a plea and sentencing hearing instead.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
UPDATE 2: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe. Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
seehafernews.com
Mills Fleet Farm Accused Of Selling Guns To Straw Purchasers
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Appleton-based Mills Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. The company allegedly sold more than two dozen guys to a man named Jerome Horton over a four-month period last year. Mills Fleet Farm is accused of “looking the other way” by...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Oshkosh Defense sues local supplier alleging defective part for JLTV
In a new lawsuit, Oshkosh Defense says it had to conduct “two costly and widescale retrofits” on one of its most important products–the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle–because of a defective part from a local supplier. The defendant in the case, J. Stadler Machine, is a family-owned...
Plea date set for Wausau man facing terror charges
A plea hearing has been set for a Wausau man facing terrorism charges, signaling that a deal may have been reached in the case. John M. Erickson, 39, faces five charges of terrorist threats in a case filed in June 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The official charges accuse Erickson of threatening to cause the death or bodily harm of his victims, causing panic and fear.
Comments / 0