Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
Ravens RB Gus Edwards has ‘good start’ in return to practice; WR Rashod Bateman absent
Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year, taking another step forward in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury. Edwards, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, was eligible to practice this week after missing the season’s first four weeks. In designating him to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to either ...
Hurley's Week 5 NFL Picks: Harbaugh lost in analytics weeds
BOSTON -- Analytics conversations can be tough. For a lot of reasons.There are people who believe that anyone who doesn't robotically follow a computer calculation to make football decisions is an idiot. Those people? They're rough. They live in their own reality.Then there are people who believe the word "analytics" is in and of itself a dirty word, and that anything involving percentages and historical data is hooey. Baloney. BALDERDASH! They are, likewise, rough.So when John Harbaugh makes an objectively bad decision in a football game and then throws the A-word around in his postgame press conference, the conversation and analysis...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. “That’s the definition of a big-time player making big plays in the moment,” Colts coach Frank Reich said of Gilmore, who also intercepted Wilson’s pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal. “Isn’t it awesome you can have a game like that and still win,” Reich said. McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each yet featured zero touchdowns.
Questionable fourth-down play costs Broncos in 12-9 overtime loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos are a mess. On Thursday night, the Broncos snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory, falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in an ugly overtime affair. Powered by a big night from their defense, the Broncos seemed to have a lock on the field goal-fest but let things slip away late, ultimately falling to 2-3 on the young season.
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Thursday Night Football" (TNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
NFL・
Bengals confirm Tee Higgins will play vs. Ravens despite ankle injury
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have a ton of major concerns on the injury report ahead of playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. But it was also going to be worth monitoring the health of wideout Tee Higgins, who suffered an ankle sprain last week during the win over the Dolphins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ravens Leading Receiver Missed Practice Again Today
Things are not look good for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. He missed practice for the second day in a row. Bateman, 22, is currently dealing with a foot injury. His status for Week 5 remains up in the air. If Bateman is unable to suit up for Sunday...
Centre Daily
Browns Digest Week 5 Staff Picks
With the Denver Broncos set to host the Indianapolis Colts, our week staff five picks are in for the week. A game between two potential Hall of Fame quarterbacks, neither Matt Ryan or Russell Wilson has gotten off to a good start. Should that continue, this could make for one unpleasant game to watch.
6abc Action News
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators odds, picks and predictions
The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators open the regular season at 02 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Sharks vs. Predators, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. These...
Comments / 0