mynspr.org
Burlesque in Chico | Summit addresses missing, murdered Indigenous people | Flu season
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Oct. 5. State summit addressing unsolved cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people first in the state. The Yurok Tribe hosted the first ever state summit tackling unsolved cases of missing or murdered indigenous people Tuesday in Arcata....
goldcountrymedia.com
Why it's great to live in Roseville
The city of Roseville was ranked the 21st best place to live in the nation for 2022 in July, according to Livability. Livability is a site that showcases the best in cities. Its most notable method to this showcase is through its Top 100 Best Places to Live lists. “Roseville...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case
A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
DNA used to identify remains of victim in 2004 NorCal cold case homicide
SACRAMENTO -- Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.Vielguth's remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner's officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites. Sheriff's officials said investigators learned that Vielguth was living as a transient in the six months before her murder, spending time in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Colorado, Nevada and California. She used other last names, including Judkins, Hutchings and Joyce. Investigators asked anyone with information regarding Vielguth's murder or her whereabouts in the months leading to her death to call the sheriff's homicide bureau.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
CBS News
Remains of "Delta Jane Doe" found in delta 14 years ago identified through DNA as Shannon Vielguth
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A woman known only as "Delta Jane Doe" for the last 14 years has been identified through genetic genealogy. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says she is Shannon Vielguth. Vielguth's body was found in 2008 in the area of Tyler Island and Georgianna Slough. But investigators believe...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
KCRA.com
PG&E faces second lawsuit in connection with Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. faces a second lawsuit in connection with a wildfire that destroyed homes and forced thousands in Placer and El Dorado counties to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 29 to the California Superior Court in San Francisco by Frantz Law Group,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
KCRA.com
Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard
FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Alleged "coyote" caught in Yolo County with several smuggled people in vehicle
DUNNIGAN – Federal authorities arrested a suspected "coyote" in Yolo County last week. The US Department of Justice said, back on Sept. 28, authorities were contacted by a Sacramento resident about how a relative of his and a friend were allegedly being held over a dispute over payment. Authorities said the operation in question involved human smuggling. As investigators soon learned, the alleged driver was threatening to drop off the person's relative at a stash house instead of with family unless they paid him twice the amount he asked for originally.Instead of the family meeting the suspect, law enforcement agents showed up at the gas station near Dunnigan. The suspected smuggler, identified as 29-year-old Mexican national Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, was arrested and four other passengers were discovered in the vehicle. All the passengers didn't have lawful status in the US, authorities said. Gomez, the alleged "coyote," is now facing a maximum of five years in prison for each person smuggled if he is convicted.
19-year-old Davis resident suspected of pulling gun on person at intersection
DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection. Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light. It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a...
Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.' They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County sees 3000% increase in stolen EBT benefits
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County has seen a three thousand percent jump in benefits being stolen from EBT cards for families in need. Crooks are using skimmers on card readers where you swipe your card. There are several ways thieves use skimmers to steal account information from card readers where cards are swiped. A video posted by NBC news showed how a victim in Texas discovered a cover had been slipped over a card reader at a convenience store. The cover looked almost exactly like the real keypad. The cover contained a skimming device to steal the account information.
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation
Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
