fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS MSSU Homecoming!￼
Missouri Southern State University is celebrating their Homecoming this week, and we’ve got MSSU Executive Vice President, Brad Hodson to tell us more! Offering outdoor movies, virtual reality games, a bonfire and pep rally. Along with a parade in Downtown Joplin, it’s a fun way to celebrate and show our MSSU Lion pride! Find out all the fun events right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights!
Reunited and it feels so good! The Boys are back together, and we wonder if they took “paw-ternity” leave, especially with the Maple Leaf Festival Dog Show & Dachshund Dash coming up Saturday! We get some details on the MSSU Homecoming Parade going on in Downtown Joplin. And I promise it’s no trick when I say we have the treats, as Howie and Bubba share some Food News! All that and so much more in this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼
Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin VA 5K Fun Run!￼
We’re so happy to welcome Jenifer Webb here to tell us about the first ever Joplin VA 5K Fun Run, happening October 8th! The newly developed Train 2 Run Program at the Joplin VA Clinic encourages Veterans to get active. Extended to the public as well, we invite you to come get involved and support our local Veterans!
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU Musicians featured in PBS Special
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg State professor and graduate student will appear on PBS later this week. Professor Robert Kehle and grad student Jonathan Desoto, Jr. Recently performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. The performance was recorded earlier this year as part of a show called “An Ozark Mountain...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas students make special delivery to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Call it consistency in the form of cross-state help, Thursday, in Joplin. 10 students from Jayhawk-Linn High School in Mound City, Kansas stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with special deliveries. They’re in the school’s FCCLA organization. It stands for “Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.” They brought thousands of pop tabs — along with close to $600 worth of items on the House’s wish list.
Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, Missouri
Elijah Thomas Webb House.Elijah Thomas Webb Residence Owner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architectural classification of the Elijah Thomas Webb Residence is Late Victorian and Queen Anne. This three-story structure built in 1891 was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.
fourstateshomepage.com
More or Less What’s Your Guess with KODE TV and Food 4 Less!￼
Welcome back to another addition of More or Less What’s Your Guess with KODE TV and Food 4 Less! All of us are rooting for Stacy Greene of Joplin, as she’s put to the test in this fun game show. With a chance to win $250 of groceries from Food 4 Less, we ask with gleeful anticipation, “What’s Your Guess?!” Best of luck, Stacy!
fourstateshomepage.com
Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.
GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays!￼
We visit our Facebook Question of the day. Plus we share a few of your birthdays, as we’re happy to announce a new giveaway at the end of each week! With your birthday submissions, we’ll pick a random winner each Friday to receive 4 free passes to B&B Theatres in Neosho! Be sure to go to GMFS on fourstateshomepage.com to enter!
Tulsa, Cleveland residents react to McLain game cancelations
As the search for the suspect continues, many are expressing their opinions about whether games against McLain should be canceled because the shooting happened outside the stadium.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus Day celebration opens
The 53rd annual Columbus Day Festival and Balloon Regatta will begin at Friday afternoon and will continue through Sunday. With the Covid fear diminishing the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says in the words of Merle Evans the “Show must go on.” The bean feed, sponsored by Commerce Bank, will once again kick-off the festival. The festival which began with the free bean feed has turned into the…
fourstateshomepage.com
KODE Medical Focus: Memory Loss
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you find yourself looking for your keys or finding the remote in the refrigerator– you may have some problems remembering things. “We see a great deal of people with memory loss,” said Dr. Henry Petry, Geriatrician. Freeman Geriatrician Dr. Henry Petry says it’s...
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.
FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
fortscott.biz
Discovering Fort Scott’s Little Known Stories
Fort Scott Kan. – The public is invited to the Exploring the African American Experience Project videography discussion on Friday, October 7, at the Ellis Fine Arts Center theater on the Fort Scott Community College campus at 9 a.m. There will be discussions about video and movie making, how...
KYTV
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
