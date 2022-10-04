Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team
ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
wyo4news.com
Western prepares for final phase of reaffirmation
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is in the final stage of its accreditation reaffirmation process through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of colleges and schools. This final stage includes a student survey, the submittal of a 35,000 word Assurance Argument document containing over 500 pieces of evidence, and a visit by HLC peer reviewers to Western’s campus in November.
wyo4news.com
Sheriff’s office announces emergency response team training
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office emergency management and homeland security division today announced an upcoming community emergency response team training opportunity for interested volunteers. Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 6, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East-northeast wind 8 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those familiar with that stretch of highway say it’s the real deal.
wyo4news.com
Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
wyo4news.com
Mary Sue Simmerman (October 8, 1951 – October 2, 2022)
Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home, peacefully surrounded by family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and a former resident of North Dakota. Mrs. Simmerman died following a three-year courageous battle. She was born December...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
oilcity.news
Two Natrona County juveniles arrested after alleged auto theft spree that spanned three counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities say two Natrona County juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing three vehicles in two counties before they were arrested in Rawlins on Monday. They also allegedly came into possession of two firearms throughout their activities, according to a Sweetwater County deputy. Sometime...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Takes Steps Towards Replacing Detention Center Security System
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is in the process of choosing a company to replace the security control and video surveillance system at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. After conducting a mandatory walkthrough of the facility, in which 13 vendors showed up, six vendors submitted proposals to replace the...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p; FRI, Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sweetwaternow.com
City of Rock Springs May Purchase Their Own Street Banners
ROCK SPRINGS — After reviewing a contract with Community Showcase Banners LLC, the Rock Springs City Council decided not to approve the agreement and look at purchasing banners themselves. A motion to approve the contract was unanimously voted down after a brief discussion at last night’s Council meeting. According...
wyo4news.com
City Councils will be in session tonight
October 4, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight at their respective City Halls. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Rock Springs City Council Agenda – Here. Green River City Council Agenda – Here.
Comments / 0