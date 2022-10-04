ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team

ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Western prepares for final phase of reaffirmation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is in the final stage of its accreditation reaffirmation process through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of colleges and schools. This final stage includes a student survey, the submittal of a 35,000 word Assurance Argument document containing over 500 pieces of evidence, and a visit by HLC peer reviewers to Western’s campus in November.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sheriff’s office announces emergency response team training

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office emergency management and homeland security division today announced an upcoming community emergency response team training opportunity for interested volunteers. Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training enhances the ability to recognize, prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those familiar with that stretch of highway say it’s the real deal.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Mary Sue Simmerman (October 8, 1951 – October 2, 2022)

Mary Sue Simmerman, 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home, peacefully surrounded by family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 39 years and a former resident of North Dakota. Mrs. Simmerman died following a three-year courageous battle. She was born December...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p; FRI, Oct....
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

City of Rock Springs May Purchase Their Own Street Banners

ROCK SPRINGS — After reviewing a contract with Community Showcase Banners LLC, the Rock Springs City Council decided not to approve the agreement and look at purchasing banners themselves. A motion to approve the contract was unanimously voted down after a brief discussion at last night’s Council meeting. According...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

City Councils will be in session tonight

October 4, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight at their respective City Halls. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Rock Springs City Council Agenda – Here. Green River City Council Agenda – Here.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

