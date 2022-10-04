ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Save Our Sequoias Act, other forest and fire bills taken up by Senate committee

By CLAUDIA ELLIOTT For The Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Sand Creek Massacre site to be expanded, according to Haaland

DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historical Site about 170 miles (272 kilometers) southeast of Denver to honor the dead, survivors and their descendants. ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Barrasso
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBCMontana

Tester holds public town hall in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — U.S. Senator Jon Tester held an in-person public town hall on Thursday at the Bozeman Public Safety Center. This is the first town hall Tester has held since the pandemic. He answered questions from Montanans and gave updates on recent congressional business. Locals asked Tester questions...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Bills#Sequoias#Forest Management#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#The U S Forest Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy