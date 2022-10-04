Save Our Sequoias Act, other forest and fire bills taken up by Senate committee

Read full article on original website
kmvt
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined in co-sponsoring a new bill, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historical Site about 170 miles (272 kilometers) southeast of Denver to honor the dead, survivors and their descendants. ...
Only a handful of Republican House candidates are airing ads answering back on abortion, choosing instead to focus on the economy and inflation.
Conservatives are homing in on two members of Joe Biden's Cabinet — but the biggest schism in any Republican majority will come over the president himself.
coloradopolitics.com
President Joe Biden is set to make Camp Hale an official national monument next week during a trip to Colorado. The Los Angeles Times reported the development on Thursday, saying Biden and Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will host an event on Wednesday for the official designation. Camp Hale will...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBCMontana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — U.S. Senator Jon Tester held an in-person public town hall on Thursday at the Bozeman Public Safety Center. This is the first town hall Tester has held since the pandemic. He answered questions from Montanans and gave updates on recent congressional business. Locals asked Tester questions...
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Longtime Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo blamed the nation’s ills on Democratic President Joe Biden in a debate against two challengers this week, maintaining the nation was much better off two years ago – and would be again if Republicans were back in control.
