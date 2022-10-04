Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
Ben Simmons' Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
What did Ben Simmons have to say after making his preseason debut against his former team?
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
Sixers vs. Nets: Who Raised Their Stock in Preseason Opener?
After their first preseason outing against the Brooklyn Nets, which Sixers players raised their stock?
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday's Game Against Raptors
The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability. Regarding Luke Kornet, who suffered a sprained ankle during practice last week, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for ...
Ben Simmons Posts 4 Photos After First Game Back
On Tuesday, Ben Simmons posted four photos on his Instagram. On Monday, he played in his first game for the Brooklyn Nets.
Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
Rudy Gobert will not play in Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
Philadelphia 76ers: Which Bench Players Stood Out So Far?
After two preseason games which saw several rotation players get ample time to play, who has stood out for Doc Rivers' team?
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
Game summary, stats, and interviews following the Atlanta Hawks preseason victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sixers Player Grades After Preseason Win vs. Cavs
How did the Philadelphia 76ers grade out after a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers?
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Grabs eight rebounds
Ayton supplied seven points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers. The Pacers made a move to obtain Ayton over the summer, but the Suns kept him in-house, matching Indiana's...
All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday’s game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
