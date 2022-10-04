ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
ClutchPoints

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds

Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday

Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Grabs eight rebounds

Ayton supplied seven points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers. The Pacers made a move to obtain Ayton over the summer, but the Suns kept him in-house, matching Indiana's...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday’s game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy