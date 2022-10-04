ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Again Delays Artemis I Launch

NASA’s highly-anticipated Artemis I launch has been delayed, yet again. Eric Mack, freelance science and space journalist, joined Cheddar News to discuss the takeoff that is now scheduled for November.

