Rising mortgage rates are making the decision on whether to buy a home more and more difficult for Americans. They are also causing would-be home buyers to feel the pain a bit more than renters. In Q2, the median monthly mortgage payment was almost one-and-a-half times as much as the median monthly rent price, with the biggest difference on record since 2009. All these factors are complicating decisions for Americans around buying versus renting. Daryl Fairweather, chief economist for Redfin, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

HOUSE RENT ・ 27 DAYS AGO