CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
CoinDesk
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
thecoinrise.com
SWIFT Introduce Blueprint for CBDC Cross-Border Usage
After eight months of research and experiments, the financial networking system Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has put together a blueprint for a global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network. Based on the results from the experiments, it has been discovered that CBDCs and tokenized assets can seamlessly...
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
u.today
Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is
In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
coingeek.com
India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
bitcoinist.com
12 Best Crypto Telegram Groups To Join In 2022-23
The crypto industry is witnessing an increasing number of adoption in the mainstream world today. Many people are quickly adopting the endless possibilities of cryptocurrency and creating wealth for themselves through investment and trading. Despite the rapid growth witnessed in the industry and the opportunities it presents, many people still...
invezz.com
VIDEO: Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino, “dollar stablecoins can help the developing world”
Tether is the world's third largest cryptocurrency, behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum. CTO Paolo Ardoino joins the Invezz Podcast to talk through a wide array of topics. Developing world, regulation, centralisation, bear market, contagion, redemptions and more also discussed. I love Bitcoin. Having said that, its volatility is extreme and...
Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Sunday suffered a snag, which prevented transactions from user accounts based in the United States from getting processed. The company stated that the problem had been identified and was being resolved. "At this time, we are unable to accept payments from or process withdrawals from US...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Partnership With SWIFT Shows LINK Attracting Attention From ‘Seriously Significant’ Institutions: Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau is connecting the dots in Chainlink’s (LINK) recent partnership with the SWIFT payments network. Five days ago, Chainlink announced SWIFT will utilize LINK’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof of concept. According to Chainlink, the proof of concept project aims...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin DeFi protocol Sovryn loses $1M in a price manipulation hack
Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol Sovryn has become the most recent target of the attackers. Through the hack, the perpetrator was able to steal almost $1 million worth of cryptocurrency, including 44.93 RBTC and 211,045 USDT. The attacks particularly targeted the legacy Sovryn Borrow/Lend protocol, per a blog post by Sovryn on...
forkast.news
S.Korea financial regulator restates support for blockchain, crypto protections
Kim Joo-hyun, the chairman of South Korea’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), said on Thursday the agency will promote blockchain technology and user protections in the crypto market. Fast facts. “In cooperation with the National Assembly, we will actively support the establishment of a regulatory system...
bitcoinist.com
Why Coinbase Will Launch Crypto Documentary On Amazon
Crypto is coming to the streaming service Amazon due to a Coinbase initiative. Via his official Twitter handle, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, announced the launch of a documentary focused on the crypto industry. The documentary will premiere this Friday, October 7th, 2022. The movie was directed...
Today in Crypto: Former Celsius Execs Withdrew $17M Before Company Filed Chapter 11; Citi Ventures Invests in Digital Asset Management Startup xalts
Two Celsius officials withdrew $42 million in cryptocurrency before the company froze withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy, Coindesk wrote. Former CEO Alex Mashinsky and CSO Daniel Leon took the funds from custody accounts in the form of bitcoin, ether and CEL tokens. Mashinsky reportedly withdrew around $10 million while Leon...
zycrypto.com
Mastercard Deploys A New Anti-Fraud Tool In A Deeper Push Into Crypto
Mastercard is launching a new software tool aimed at helping banks “identify and cut transactions” from crypto exchanges prone to fraud. According to a report by CNBC, the software, which is known as “Crypto Secure”, will use utilize “sophisticated” artificial intelligence in scanning data from public records on crypto transactions. This will enable it to detect and gauge the risk of transactions between exchanges and banks, essentially helping banks prevent potential fraud.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec
As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
tokenist.com
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
thecoinrise.com
Bad Actors Launder Funds Through DEX, Bridges, and Coin Swap – Elliptic
Research conducted by blockchain analytic firm Elliptic shows that criminals and bad actors have used decentralized exchanges (DEXs), cross-chain bridges, and ‘coin swap’ services to launder over $4 billion gotten from illicit crypto activities in the last two years. Most of these illicit activities are conducted by hackers,...
