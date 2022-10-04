Read full article on original website
Related
2 East Oahu women attacked in armed home invasion
Oct. 7—Two women sustained injuries in a brazen home invasion in East Oahu Wednesday, Honolulu police said. Police said a 26-year-old woman was watering plants outside of a residence in the 6000 block of Kalanianaole Highway at about 6 :30 p.m. when a male suspect armed with a pistol shoved her to the ground and restrained her.
Man, 33, arrested after he allegedly stabs ex-girlfriend in Nanakuli
Oct. 7—A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after her ex-boyfriend stabbed her in the back with a knife in Nanakuli Wednesday, Honolulu police said. Police said the woman and her ex, a 33-year-old man, were involved in an argument in the 87-1700 block of Mohihi Street at about 4 :05 p.m.
Harlingen real estate broker to take top role in state association
Oct. 6—HARLINGEN — For just the third time in 103 years, the chair of the influential Texas Association of Realtors will be held by a Valley resident. Real estate broker Marcus Phipps of Harlingen Homes will assume the new role on Dec. 1, becoming the first Valley Realtor to hold the position since H.W. Bahnman in 1966.
