Oct. 6—HARLINGEN — For just the third time in 103 years, the chair of the influential Texas Association of Realtors will be held by a Valley resident. Real estate broker Marcus Phipps of Harlingen Homes will assume the new role on Dec. 1, becoming the first Valley Realtor to hold the position since H.W. Bahnman in 1966.

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO