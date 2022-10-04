The 6 best products to protect your furniture from cat scratching

Cats scratch. They scratch to communicate and claim their possessions. They scratch to stretch and condition their claws. They scratch because it's a natural, instinctual behavior — not because they have secret plans to destroy your furniture.

There are a variety of reasons why a cat might be attracted to scratching furniture. Some don't have healthy alternative scratching posts or pads, or don't have them in the right locations. Others enjoy the furniture's height or the feeling of scratching a couch or carpet. Whatever the reason, preventing your cat from practicing the undesirable behavior while simultaneously offering them more attractive scratching alternatives is the intervention your damaged furniture needs.

To come up with the best products to protect furniture from cat scratching, we spoke to veterinarians and cat behaviorists and tested 17 products to prevent destructive scratching. Read more about our testing process at the end of this guide.

Read more about how Insider Reviews tests and evaluates pet products .

The best products to protect your furniture from cat scratching in 2022

Best product to protect furniture overall: Sofa Scratcher Squared, available on Amazon and Chewy , from $52.94

Part furniture guard, part scratching post, the Sofa Scratcher does double duty to protect furniture from destruction.

Best cat scratching post: On2Pets Skyline Sisal Cat Scratching Post, available at Target and Petco , $49.99

The On2Pets Skyline Sisal Cat Scratching Post has three poles and a wide, turf-covered base for happy vertical and horizontal scratching.

Best cat guard for furniture: Clawguard Furniture Shields, available at Amazon and Clawguard , from $14.95

Clawguard Furniture Shields are an easy-to-install, semi-permanent fix to protect furniture and carpet from a cat's claws.

Best cat scratch tape: Sticky Paws on a Roll Furniture Strips, available at Chewy and Amazon , $12.10

Sticky Paws On a Roll temporarily deters a cat from destruction by making furniture scratching too sticky to be enjoyable.

Best floor scratcher for cats: Our Pets Double-Wide Cat Scratcher, available at Chewy and Amazon , $12.50

The Our Pets Double-Wide Cat Scratcher satisfies even timid cats with its simple design.

Best cat nail claps: Soft Claws Cat Nail Caps, available at Chewy and Amazon , from $7.90

Soft Claws Cat Nail Caps allow your cat to scratch and use their paws naturally without causing damage to your furniture.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best product to protect furniture overall

Part furniture guard, part scratching post, the Sofa Scratcher does double duty to protect furniture from destruction.

Pros: Combination scratcher/furniture guard, fits snugly against a couch or chair corner or leg, held in place by the weight of furniture instead of tape or pins, made of toxin-free sisal, available in seven colors

Cons: More expensive than furniture guards and most standalone scratching posts, light assembly required

The genius of the Sofa Scratcher Squared and its half-moon-shaped cousin, the Sofa Scratcher , is that its sisal-covered edges fit snugly against a couch or chair. This provides a cat with a "legal" place to scratch right at the center of the room where felines prefer to mark their territory, said Christine Calder, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist at Calder Veterinary Behavior Services . The Sofa Scratcher lines up flush against furniture and its wood core prevents your cat from sinking their claws into the upholstery.

My furniture-scratching cat seemed to enjoy flexing his claws on the Sofa Scratcher Squared as much as he enjoyed using them on the couch. He tore at the sisal guard every time he jumped onto the furniture for a nap. After nearly six months of use, it still looks brand new.

Unlike shields and tape, both styles of Sofa Scratcher have a rectangular polycarbonate base that slips under the leg of a couch or chair, using its weight to keep it in place. Felt backing on the scratcher keeps it from rubbing. The 24-inch tall square scratcher and its two 5.5-inch-wide panels perfectly covered both the chair and couch I tested it on.

Those with taller furniture may need to find another solution such as scratch tape or a furniture guard to protect the remaining inches of furniture that stick out beyond the scratcher. Because it didn't match the shape of my furniture, the half-moon-shaped scratcher left gaps large enough for a determined cat to still reach the upholstery.

Both Sofa Scratcher styles require very little assembly (just three screws attach the base to the scratcher) and come in seven colors. They are made in the US and their sisal fabric is toxin-free.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best cat scratching post

The On2Pets Skyline Sisal Cat Scratching Post has three poles and a wide, turf-covered base for happy vertical and horizontal scratching.

Pros: Three horizontal scratching posts of different heights, sisal-covered posts, broad base covered in scratchable artificial turf, holds up to 32 pounds

Cons: Requires light assembly

To stop a cat from scratching furniture, the goal is not to punish the behavior but to redirect it. Every cat has their own personal scratching preference. If your cat is scratching vertically on your furniture, it's likely they will prefer a vertical scratcher, said Daniel "DQ" Quagliozzi, a cat behavior consultant and owner of Go Cat Go! If they scratch carpets or rugs, a horizontal scratch pad is more likely to satisfy their desire. Some, like my cat Osito, enjoy both. Whatever they like, Calder said it's important to have multiple scratchers.

Of the seven vertical scratchers we tested for this guide, the On2Pets Skyline Sisal Cat Scratching Post was the clear favorite. Both cats returned to the scratcher multiple times a day during the first month of testing. Six months later, one still scratches there daily.

Resembling a city skyline, this scratcher has three sisal-covered vertical posts at heights of 30.5 inches, 22 inches, and 16.5 inches bunched together at the center of a wide rectangular base. The base is covered in scratchable artificial turf. After six months, the scratcher's sisal is a little shaggy but still looks nice overall.

Made in the US, the Skyline Scratcher is sturdy and can withstand up to 32 pounds of cat. It requires some light assembly upon arrival. This scratcher falls in the middle of the pack in terms of price. Considering how frequently my cats use it and their continued interest in it over time, it's well worth the cost.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best cat guard for furniture

Clawguard Furniture Shields are an easy-to-install, semi-permanent fix to protect furniture and carpet from a cat's claws.

Pros: Clear and flexible, made from durable marine-grade vinyl, withstands sharp claws, installs quickly with upholstery twist pins, waterproof, comes in four sizes, can be cut down to smaller sizes, long-lasting

Cons: Visible on furniture and carpeting, upholstery pins may leave marks on delicate materials

One way to prevent a cat from destroying furniture is to make the locations they enjoy scratching less desirable, said Andrea Sanchez, a veterinarian at Banfield Pet Hospital . Covering an area with slick vinyl can discourage destructive tendencies.

Of the two vinyl guards I tested, the Clawguard Furniture Shields offered the most protection from scratching. Not even an X-acto knife left marks and a push pin could only fully penetrate it with heavy pressure. The clear, flexible material attaches to upholstery or carpeting with twist pins inserted through holes that line the length of the border. When the shield is screwed tight, the clear plastic caps on the pins look like small buttons. It took me less than five minutes to completely install one shield.

These shields are waterproof and made in the US. Each package of two shields comes in four sizes with six to eight pins (we tested the 7.5-by-18.5-inch extra-large version), and the shields can be cut down as needed with scissors. The best thing about Clawguard Furniture Shields, aside from the protection they offer, is that they will last for months, if not years, without needing to be replaced.

Despite being made of clear vinyl, Clawguard Furniture Shields are easily visible. And while my upholstery did not show signs of having been embedded with pins when I removed the guard after testing, it is possible that more delicate materials will.

All in all, Clawguard Furniture Shields are a quick fix for making an ugly problem disappear, as long as your cat has attractive, alternative locations for carrying out their natural scratching instincts. After figuring out the vinyl was unpleasant to scratch on his first attempt, my furniture-scratching cat did not touch it again, preferring instead to use the nearby posts and pads.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best cat scratch tape

Sticky Paws On a Roll temporarily deters a cat from destruction by making furniture scratching too sticky to be enjoyable.

Pros: Adheres to a variety of surfaces to prevent scratching, transparent, comes in multiple sizes including a tape roll, adhered well to furniture throughout three-week testing period, easy to remove, leaves no residue behind, not too aversive for cats

Cons: Debris clings to sticky exterior of tape, visible on furniture

Like furniture guards, scratch tape takes the fun out of scratching a couch leg or the edge of a carpet by covering it in a material that prevents a cat's claws from finding satisfaction. Of the two versions we tested, we found the one recommended by Quagliozzi, Sticky Paws , best at deterring scratching without causing unnecessary fear, pain, or discomfort. "Sticky tape is not too aversive for cats," said Calder. It may be unpleasant to scratch but doing so doesn't cause discomfort or fear.

Sticky Paws is a transparent, double-sided tape. One sticky side adheres to upholstery, carpeting, and other household materials while the other sticky side faces outward. When cats scratch, the tape briefly grips their nails and paws, preventing them from digging in.

Sticky Paws comes in different shapes and sizes , but my favorite was the Sticky Paws On a Roll, which works like a packing tape dispenser to easily cut the tape to size. Like the furniture guards, after my furniture-scratching cat got his paws on the tape just once, he chose not to focus any more energy on it, turning instead to nearby posts and pads.

The biggest problem with using Sticky Paws is the reason it works in the first place: Stuff sticks to it. Dust and hair are attracted to the adhesive outer layer, although I was surprised to find that after three weeks on my furniture, it had collected less debris than expected. While the interior of the tape adhered well, it is more temporary than a furniture guard, was more easily penetrated in our testing, and requires regular replacement. The tape left no residue behind after removal, but it's not the most aesthetically pleasing option on the market.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best floor scratcher for cats

The Our Pets Double-Wide Cat Scratcher satisfies even timid cats with its simple design.

Pros : Simple design, affordable, made from recycled materials, recyclable

Cons: Slides around some on hardwood floors

Some cats like to scratch vertically, some like to scratch horizontally, and some like a little of both. If you've found destruction on rugs, carpets, and flat cushions, your cat falls into one of the latter two categories and providing them with a properly placed floor scratcher may be the solution to your problem.

We tested four floor scratchers and found that the simple design of the Our Pets Double-Wide Cat Scratcher was the most universally attractive to our feline testers. This affordable scratcher made from recycled corrugated cardboard is 18 inches long and 10 inches wide and sits inside a cardboard frame. It also comes with a small bag of catnip to help entice the feline set.

The durable interior pad of the scratcher is reversible, so even if your cat claws through the top layer in short order, it can be rejuvenated just by turning it over. How long that will take is specific to individual cats, but after nearly two months of use by my two cats, ours still looks almost new. When it is completely worn out, the pad and frame can be recycled.

The scratcher slides around a bit on a smooth floor when a cat really gets clawing, but ours has never flipped over or shot across the room. Despite the sliding, this is hands down my timid cat's favorite scratcher. She not only uses it multiple times daily but posts up regularly on the pad to snooze or watch squirrels outside the window.

While it doesn't have the play elements of some of the other scratchers we tested, that also means the Double-Wide Scratcher has nothing to distract from its true purpose: serving as a place for cats to stretch and condition their claws.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best cat nail caps

Soft Claws Cat Nail Caps allow your cat to scratch and use their paws naturally without causing damage to your furniture.

Pros: Flexible vinyl, fit medium-size cat claws well, variety of colors, last four to six weeks, comes with 40 caps plus nontoxic adhesive and six applicators, affordable, doesn't interfere with natural scratching and claw extension

Cons: May be difficult to get on, may fall off before four to six weeks are up, many cats will not tolerate them

Nail caps prevent your cat's claws from scratching your furniture. Calder likes Soft Claws (also called Soft Paws), and out of the two nail cap brands we considered, we found the medium-size Soft Claws nail caps to be better sized for a 9- to 13-pound cat's claws.

Soft Claws are made of durable, flexible vinyl that slips over the nail. The cat claw covers don't interfere with a feline's ability to extend or retract their claws and come in a wide variety of colors. Super strong nontoxic adhesive keeps each cap secure for four to six weeks. Each package comes with 40 nail caps, two bottles of adhesive, and six applicators.

According to Calder and Sanchez, nail caps can be a good solution for preventing damage without taking away a cat's ability to practice the innate behavior of scratching. While it's important to teach a cat to focus their scratching on posts and pads, in the short term "these nail caps may be just the relief your furniture needs," Sanchez said.

The biggest drawback of nail caps is that many cats, including mine, will not tolerate them. Even those whose cats are okay with their claws being handled may find getting them on and situated correctly a challenge. It's also not uncommon for caps to fall off before their four- to six-week lifespan is up.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

What else we tested

All of the products we tested for this guide to protect furniture from cat scratching are high-quality enough to get the job done. Here are the ones that didn't quite make the cut but may work for your needs.

Scratching Posts

Max & Marlow Tall Scratch Post : At 26 inches, this was the shortest of the scratching posts we tested. But, with a soft bird toy attached to the top by an elastic cord and another on a spring on the base, it also has the most bells and whistles. My vertical scratching cat likes this post but uses the On2Pets Skyline Scratcher far more frequently, possibly because it has three posts instead of just one, plus a scratchable base.

: At 26 inches, this was the shortest of the scratching posts we tested. But, with a soft bird toy attached to the top by an elastic cord and another on a spring on the base, it also has the most bells and whistles. My vertical scratching cat likes this post but uses the On2Pets Skyline Scratcher far more frequently, possibly because it has three posts instead of just one, plus a scratchable base. Petfusion Ultimate Cat Window Scratching Post : I liked the design of this scratching post, which has a perch at the top that suctions to a window for stability. My cats, however, did not feel the same. They used neither the sisal scratcher nor the perch.

: I liked the design of this scratching post, which has a perch at the top that suctions to a window for stability. My cats, however, did not feel the same. They used neither the sisal scratcher nor the perch. Smartcat Ultimate Scratching Post : The Smartcat Ultimate is tall enough to accommodate a full body stretch and has a sturdy wooden base. However, my cats showed no interest in using either this scratcher or the similarly shaped Frisco Sisal Scratching Post, which seems to be due to its imposing column shape.

: The Smartcat Ultimate is tall enough to accommodate a full body stretch and has a sturdy wooden base. However, my cats showed no interest in using either this scratcher or the similarly shaped Frisco Sisal Scratching Post, which seems to be due to its imposing column shape. Frisco 33.5-inch Sisal Scratching Post : This scratching post is similar to the Smartcat Ultimate, but with a faux-fur-covered base and top, it's less aesthetically pleasing. Like the SmartCat Ultimate Post, my cats did not use the Frisco scratcher, likely because of its imposing column shape.

Furniture Guards

Furniture Defender Cat Scratching Guard : Like Clawguard's Furniture Shields , these furniture guards are clear and flexible but with slightly thinner vinyl that may be easier to penetrate than the marine-grade vinyl used in the Clawguard Furniture Shields. The Furniture Defender comes in five sizes and carries a 100% money-back lifetime guarantee.

Scratch Tape

Clawguard Protection Tape : Although this tape is high quality and looks nicer on furniture than Sticky Paws, it does not have a sticky exterior. As a result, Clawguard Protection Tape functions more like a temporary furniture shield with an adhesive backing for twice the price of Sticky Paws On a Roll .

Scratch Pads

Kong Naturals Cat Scratcher : Of the floor scratchers we tested, Kong's incline version was the second simplest design. While my brave cat liked this ramped scratcher, my timid one was unimpressed.

: Of the floor scratchers we tested, Kong's incline version was the second simplest design. While my brave cat liked this ramped scratcher, my timid one was unimpressed. K&H Ramp and Track Scratcher : One of my cats enjoyed both clawing this expensive inclined scratcher and playing with the ping pong balls embedded in its base. He unfortunately lost interest in it within a month, even when I sprinkled it with catnip and moved it to different locations in the home.

: One of my cats enjoyed both clawing this expensive inclined scratcher and playing with the ping pong balls embedded in its base. He unfortunately lost interest in it within a month, even when I sprinkled it with catnip and moved it to different locations in the home. Bergan Star Chaser Turbo Scratcher : Both of my cats enjoyed the light-up ball that rolls around the track that encircles this scratch pad. I even chose it as one of our favorites in our guide to interactive cat toys . But while both liked the ball, only one of my cats was interested in using the scratch pad at the Star Chaser's center.

Nail Caps

Purrdy Paws : These nail caps were similar in quality to Soft Claws and they stayed firmly glued to our scratcher fork throughout five weeks of testing. They are about 50% longer than Soft Claws, which some cats may find awkward.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Our testing methodology for furniture protectors and cat scratchers

All of the products were provided as editorial review samples by their manufacturers with the exception of the nail caps, Max and Marlow Tall Scratch Post, and Furniture Defender Cat Scratching Guard, which Insider Reviews purchased.

To objectively compare the products in each category of this guide, I devised the following tests:

Scratch test

To determine how the furniture guards and scratch tape would hold up over time, I scratched them with three different tools: a fork, a push pin, and an X-acto knife. Each tool was dragged across the same section of the product 50 consecutive times and I noted if any penetrated the material and how long it took to do so.

Penetration test

I used the same three tools in the penetration test. I conducted three trials with each tool as I attempted to make a hole through the material. First, I applied light pressure, then medium pressure, and finally, my full strength.

Nail caps test

Because neither of my cats volunteered to try out the nail caps, I tested their longevity by sticking two caps from each brand onto the tines of a plastic fork. Each week over a period of five weeks, I scraped the fork on a scratcher 100 times and looked for any shifting or loosening of the caps.

Longevity test

Our best overall product and our top scratching post have remained in use since testing for the first version of this guide began in October 2020. I assessed each to identify any aesthetic or functional deterioration in their material over time.

Cat attract test

I doused each floor scratcher and scratching post with catnip and introduced them to my cats. I placed each in the locations they prefer to scratch and rotated them weekly, noting which scratchers they avoided, which they used occasionally, and which they returned to again and again.

Nils Jacobi/Getty Images

Why didn't we include cat scratching deterrent spray?

Our experts said that cat scratching deterrent sprays are not helpful for redirecting furniture scratching. "They don't really work, and they're an aversive," said Calder.

In animal behavior, an "aversive" is any tool or technique that uses discomfort, pain, fear, or intimidation to force an animal to change their behavior. Deterrent spray is aversive because it assaults a cat's extremely sensitive senses of smell and taste, making them sneeze and cough.

Preventing a cat from practicing inappropriate scratching by using scratch tape or furniture guards combined with training that teaches them to love scratching appropriate toys like scratching posts or pads is a more effective long-term strategy for changing their behavior than aversive tools and techniques. "Our goal is not to scare the cat; it's more about finding out why the behavior is occurring in the first place," said Calder.

smrm1977/Getty Images

Why do cats scratch furniture?

Scratching is a natural, instinctual behavior for cats, according to Sanchez. "Scratching serves many functions for a cat, including a communication tool that leaves both scent and visual marks at a site, a way to clean and condition the claw beds, and a great way to stretch the muscles of the legs and toes," she said.

Cats who don't have easy access to scratching posts or horizontal scratch pads may turn their claws toward furniture and carpeting. But just owning a scratching post or pad isn't helpful if it's not in a place your cat likes to scratch. Cats need a variety of choices in various locations to be fully satisfied. Sanchez recommends placing them in high-traffic areas and near your cat's favorite resting spots.

The material a scratching post or pad is made from may also determine whether your cat prefers your furniture to a scratching post or pad. "Some cats will strictly scratch on softer materials such as cardboard boxes or scratch pads, while other cats will only use carpeted or tall, sturdy posts," said Sanchez. Many cats enjoy scratching a sisal rope or cloth, but some may find other materials more attractive. If your cat is attracted to carpet, Quagliozzi recommends framing a piece of carpet for them to use.

Should cats be declawed?

To prevent a cat from scratching, some veterinarians offer declawing, a surgical procedure that removes a cat's claws. Although declawing techniques have become less painful with laser technology, it is a surgery that still carries potential complications.

In fact, some countries as well as US cities have banned the practice , including England; Italy; France; Germany; Austin, Texas; and St. Louis, Missouri. The American Veterinary Medical Association also discourages the practice and instead recommends providing scratching surfaces like the ones featured in this guide as well as frequent nail trims and positive reinforcement training. Complications of this procedure can include infection, tissue necrosis, and back pain, according to the Humane Society of the United States .

In addition, removing a cat's claws prevents them from practicing innate behaviors such as scratching and climbing. Veterinarians do not know how, or if, declawing impacts a cat's quality of life and psychological well-being.

A cat typically heals from laser declawing in around three weeks and pain can be managed with medications such as fentanyl patches. However, Bob Murtaugh, a veterinarian at Pathway Vet Alliance , does not believe that the procedure is necessary unless there is a valid medical reason for it.

"I think the best thing is to just provide them with some scratching opportunities and to train them," Murtaugh said. "Part of having a cat recognizing the fact that they might take it out on a sofa every once in a while."

In addition to providing a cat with acceptable scratching alternatives, such as scratching posts and scratch pads, covering a cat's claws with nail caps is a more humane option than removing them altogether. Some veterinarians will even put them on for you, Murtaugh said.

Our sources

Christine Calder, DVM, board-certified veterinary behaviorist, Calder Veterinary Behavior Services , Westbrook, Maine

Calder earned a veterinary degree at the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine and a diplomate with the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists. She has held a number of positions at important educational and nonprofit institutions in her career, including the San Francisco SPCA and Midcoast Humane, Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine Animal Health Center. Calder is also an instructor of animal health and behavior at Unity College. We interviewed Calder over the phone in September 2020.

Bob Murtaugh, DVM, veterinarian and chief professional relations officer, Pathway Vet Alliance , Austin, Texas

Murtaugh holds a veterinary degree from the University of Minnesota and is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. In his storied career, he has served as a professor of veterinary emergency and critical care at Tufts University, chief of staff for Portland's DoveLewis Emergency Veterinary Animal Hospital and chief medical officer for Pathway Vet Alliance. Murtaugh currently acts as Pathway's chief professional relations officer. We interviewed Murtaugh over the phone on February 2, 2021.

Daniel "DQ" Quagliozzi, cat behavior consultant and owner, Go Cat Go! , San Francisco, California

Daniel "DQ" Quagliozzi has two decades of experience working with cats at the San Francisco SPCA, San Francisco Animal Care and Control and with his private practice, Go Cat Go! Quagliozzi's expertise has been featured on Animal Planet and in a variety of other media outlets. We interviewed Quagliozzi over the phone in August 2020.

Andrea Sanchez, DVM, veterinarian and senior manager of operations support, Banfield Pet Hospital , Vancouver, Washington

Sanchez earned a veterinary degree from Oregon State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007. She currently serves as the senior manager of operations support at Banfield Pet Hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Sanchez is also the acting president of the Portland Animal Welfare Team (PAW Team) in Portland, Oregon, a nonprofit that provides veterinary care to unhoused and low-income pet guardians. We consulted Sanchez via email in August 2020.

deimagine/Getty Images