WATCH: Cory Abbott's wild pitch gets stuck between wall and netting at Citi Field

The Mets extended their MLB-high total of hit by pitches early in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader when Mark Canha got plunked in the second inning…and in the third, you could add the Citi Field net to the total.

In one of the wildest wild pitches you’ll ever see, Washington’s Cory Abbott uncorked one up and over Pete Alonso’s head that ticked off the catcher’s glove and stuck right between the brick wall and the netting behind home plate:

Unfortunately, the dead ball meant the runner on base, Jeff McNeil, was only allowed to move to second…but Alonso would later walk, and McNeil would score on a Canha sac fly.

