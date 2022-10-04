ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

WATCH: Cory Abbott's wild pitch gets stuck between wall and netting at Citi Field

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gss3B_0iM3iqPD00

HEADS UP!

The Mets extended their MLB-high total of hit by pitches early in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader when Mark Canha got plunked in the second inning…and in the third, you could add the Citi Field net to the total.

In one of the wildest wild pitches you’ll ever see, Washington’s Cory Abbott uncorked one up and over Pete Alonso’s head that ticked off the catcher’s glove and stuck right between the brick wall and the netting behind home plate:

Unfortunately, the dead ball meant the runner on base, Jeff McNeil, was only allowed to move to second…but Alonso would later walk, and McNeil would score on a Canha sac fly.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision

Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs

Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Pete Alonso
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#Wild Pitches#Sny#Mets#Canha#Audacy#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy