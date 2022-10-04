Read full article on original website
Rep. Abel Herrero turns to attorney general for answers on 361 Grant program
Rep. Abel Herrero said his office has begun to get calls and texts asking about the legitimacy of 361 Grant program.
What new voters need to know about Texas elections
For newcomers to Texas or those updating their voter registration, here's what you need to know before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gov. Abbott announces new school security chief in wake of Uvalde shooting
TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that John P. Scott will be serving as the state's new chief of school safety and security. This position was created following the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create the position in order to have a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, and for the chief to serve as a resource to school districts and legislatures. The chief’s responsibilities will include making sure Texas schools are implementing safety measures passed by Legislature and that they are using best practices to prevent school shootings and other dangers.
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
Uvalde parents, supporters criticize state leaders for not calling special session on guns: ‘Don’t wait until it happens again’
Families of Robb Elementary School victims and survivors declared a “war against guns” and condemned the state’s top Republicans by name for protecting gun rights after yet another mass shooting. A group of parents, relatives and supporters spoke on Wednesday in Uvalde to address the relaxed gun...
Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Voter Registration Deadline 1 Week Away in Texas, Here's What You Need to Know
The deadline is approaching to register to vote in the upcoming November general election. Non-registered voters have until Oct. 11, 2022, to register in order to participate. Texas voters will need to submit their registration application by mail or update their address online if they have already registered to vote in the state.
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
EPA will center climate change response in Texas on sea level rise, floods, drought and severe storms
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it will roll out a suite of new actions and communication strategies to help Texans adapt to the impacts of climate change — particularly flooding, severe storms and drought.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion
The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?
As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
