Grimes County, TX

TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gov. Abbott announces new school security chief in wake of Uvalde shooting

TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that John P. Scott will be serving as the state's new chief of school safety and security. This position was created following the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create the position in order to have a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, and for the chief to serve as a resource to school districts and legislatures. The chief’s responsibilities will include making sure Texas schools are implementing safety measures passed by Legislature and that they are using best practices to prevent school shootings and other dangers.
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Voter Registration Deadline 1 Week Away in Texas, Here's What You Need to Know

The deadline is approaching to register to vote in the upcoming November general election. Non-registered voters have until Oct. 11, 2022, to register in order to participate. Texas voters will need to submit their registration application by mail or update their address online if they have already registered to vote in the state.
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
