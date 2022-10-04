ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car. On October 5, 2022, Caddo Parish Steve Prator announced that the man who allegedly shot at a repossession agent and damaged private property on October 4 has been booked into jail on multiple charges.
CADDO PARISH, LA
