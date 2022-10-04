Read full article on original website
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car. On October 5, 2022, Caddo Parish Steve Prator announced that the man who allegedly shot at a repossession agent and damaged private property on October 4 has been booked into jail on multiple charges.
kjas.com
Suspect in Jasper Co RV theft sentenced to prison after breaking probation
Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a Bronson woman, who was accused of stealing a travel trailer from Troy Shanks in Jasper County in July of this year, has been sentenced to serve out a term in state prison after breaking probation in Sabine County. Althea Aileen...
Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
KSLA
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
KSLA
Caught on camera: SPD seeking alleged storage unit burglars
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for multiple alleged suspects involved in a burglary at storage units. On Aug. 12, SPD was contacted about a burglary at the 100 block of Dalton Street. When officers arrived they learned suspects had cut multiple locks off of storage building units at the location. The individuals stole items from inside different units.
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Sept. 19-25, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Quenton Nash, 30 (bm), contempt of...
Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout
A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
KTBS
Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
KSLA
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
KTBS
6 arrested in theft of over 100 guns from Sabine Parish home
MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday. And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated. Meanwhile,...
KTBS
Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
KSLA
Suspect identified in recent MLK Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified the man allegedly involved in a shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that happened on Oct. 3. SPD officials say they’re looking for Antonio Savannah; he’s wanted for one count of attempted first-degree murder. Officers initially...
KSLA
Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
KSLA
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple shots were fired on a busy Shreveport roadway reportedly following a homecoming celebration for a local high school during the first weekend of October. The incident was caught on-camera, and that video has been circulating on social media. KSLA was not able to obtain permission...
westcentralsbest.com
Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer
GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
KSLA
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4. Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022.
KSLA
Maximum sentence handed down in beating of newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man found guilty of beating a newspaper delivery man received the maximum sentence for second-degree battery on Wednesday. Douglas Paul James, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended. The judge also ordered him to serve three years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine once his prison term is up.
