'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown says daughter Ysabel will be 'fine' not seeing him during her senior year since ex Christine didn't meet his 'standards' of COVID-19 safety

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
 2 days ago
Ysabel and Kody Brown. TLC; TLC
  • Christine and Kody's argument about their daughter Ysabel's plans for school continued on "Sister Wives."
  • On Sunday's episode, Kody said Ysabel would be "fine" without him for her senior year.
  • Ysabel had plans to move to North Carolina for college upon graduating.

Sally Green
2d ago

he must think he is so much that he deserves these women don't blame them they all ought to leave him control freak

Kathy Strobeck
2d ago

How is he doing trade shows if he has strict rules because of COVID for the rest of them?

