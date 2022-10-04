Woman robbed while paying bill in northeast Houston convenience store, police say

Police hope this surveillance video helps them track down the thief who robbed a woman trying to pay a bill at a convenience store in northeast Houston.

Investigators said the suspect walked into the convenience store at the 5500 block of Lockwood on Aug. 1 at about 11:20 a.m.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking into the store and robbing a woman.

The woman, who police said was in her 60s, was at the store attempting to pay a bill, holding $220 at the counter.

The suspect snatched the cash from her hands and took off in a 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein sweater with light-colored pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.