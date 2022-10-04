ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Alex Jones is backing out of testifying in his Sandy Hook defamation damages trial, his lawyer says

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCitd_0iM3hYkS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTMG0_0iM3hYkS00
Alex Jones, right, is seen outside of Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut.

REUTERS/Mike Segar

  • Alex Jones was scheduled to return to the stand in the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial on Wednesday.
  • But on Tuesday, Jones' attorney said the shock jock decided not to testify and was flying back to Texas.
  • Earlier in the day, Jones complained that the judge wanted to put him in jail for telling "the truth."

Alex Jones has decided not to testify in his own defense at the second Sandy Hook hoax trial, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The trial taking place in Waterbury, Connecticut, is the second of three trials stemming from Jones' repeated claims that the mass school shooting was staged by the government as a pretext to restrict gun ownership. The first trial wrapped up this summer with a Texas jury ordering Jones to pay the parents of one of the victims nearly $50 million. The third trial has yet to be scheduled.

In the Connecticut case that is ongoing, attorneys for the plaintiffs had called Jones to testify earlier in the trial, but Jones ended up snapping several times , going on tangents about "liberals," and saying he was "done" apologizing to the parents. He was set to return to the stand on Wednesday, once his attorney, Norm Pattis, began presenting Jones' defense.

But in a sidebar between the judge and the attorneys at the end of the day Tuesday, Pattis said Jones had decided not to testify and was heading back to Texas. Pattis also added that he will not be presenting a defense, so the case should be with the jury soon. Chris Mattei, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said the prosecution planned to rest its case early Wednesday.

Pattis made sure to hedge about whether Jones would testify on Wednesday.

"What if he calls me tonight and says I've changed my mind? What then?" Pattis asked.

"Well then I guess we'll be ready to go," Mattei said.

"I don't think that's going to happen," Pattis said, before trying to assure Mattei that "no games" were afoot.

Earlier in the day, Jones held a press conference outside the courthouse and threatened to back out of testifying.

Jones complained about being limited in terms of what he is allowed to say on the stand, according to Raw Story. Because he already lost the defamation case, he can't talk about how he's fighting that ruling — something he's framed as a First Amendment issue.

In reality, he was found laible by default because he repeatedly refused to follow court orders to turn over certain company records during the discovery process, therefore losing the right to argue that his Sandy Hook  comments constitute constitutionally protected free speech.

"I am strongly considering tomorrow when I get put on the stand looking at the judge and saying, 'You've barred me from saying I'm innocent. This isn't a real court, so I take the Fifth Amendment!'" Jones said, according to Raw Story. "Not because I'm guilty but because she says if I tell the truth, she'll put me in the Waterbury jail for six months! That's what she can do."

"Top lawyers have looked at it and said, 'No, she wants to put you [in jail] if you tell the truth,'" he added. "Well, I tell this judge and all the rest of the new world order, I am innocent! And you are guilty of tyranny!"

Jones did not immediately return Insider's request for comment on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 65

Shawn Newell
2d ago

He is probably wise not to testify. He doesn't like courtroom procedures and he has done nothing to endear himself to the jury by his behavior. Saying I'm done apologizing to everyone in open court is one example.

Reply(4)
55
Deb Herr
1d ago

Jones is flipping insane. he is so twisted, his main goal in Life is making money out of people's heartbreak & pain & despair. he thinks the only person on earth that matters. he's very sad wasted space.

Reply
48
Tobin Frost
1d ago

He may actually be considering pulling up stakes and running😅, and preferably to a country that has lax or no extradition laws with the US, and that can allow him to safely shield offshore accounts from US seizure. I mean he’s no Russian oligarch (so the need to get his money/properties hold the same priority). I recall a time when he use to support the machinations of Q and support his predictions…I wonder if Q saw this coming 😅. Mr. Jones should probably get as much air time as he can, which he doesn’t have to pay gor because I’ve a feeling if he doesn’t run, his finances are going to be quite busy settling up verdicts of payment amounts. I wonder if after the civil case is done, will they look into the issue of perjury and begin a criminal case against him🤔…yeah with him being a Texan, he’s seeing that Sandy Hook is being his Alamo 😏

Reply(5)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jones won't re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The father of a boy killed at the Sandy Hook elementary school tried Tuesday to describe for a jury the distress he felt when he learned conspiracy theorists planned to dig up his 7-year-old son’s grave to prove the mass shooting never happened. Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was among the 26 victims, was the final family member to testify at a trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones should pay for fueling a bogus theory that the massacre was a hoax. “This is so sacrosanct and hallowed a place for my family and to hear that people were desecrating it and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to articulate to you what that feels like,” Barden told the jury. “But that’s where we are.” Jones, who argued outside the courthouse that he has never been linked to threats against the families, was initially expected to re-take the stand Wednesday in the civil trial. But his attorney indicated his client was heading home and the defense would call no witnesses.
WATERBURY, CT
TheDailyBeast

2 Men Accused of Exploiting Parkland Shooter’s Brother

Two Virginia men were arrested on felony charges on Wednesday, accused of exploiting the only living relative of the man who has confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018. Just weeks after the shooting, partners Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, offered to let Zachary Cruz, 22, move to Virginia to stay with them. Donovan told the Sun-Sentinel Wednesday in a telephone interview after being released on a $50,000 bond each that indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury charged him and Moore with exploiting a mentally incapacitated person and obtaining money by false pretenses. “I want to point that out that first of all, I didn’t exploit Zach, and secondly, Zach isn’t mentally incapacitated,” he told the newspaper. “Zach is this incredible young man and he really should be broken, and he’s not… His brother is a madman, but Jesus Christ, he’s his own person. He doesn’t deserve this.” Donovan added that Cruz was unable to comment, as he was out skateboarding.Read it at Sun-Sentinel
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Government
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
CBS Detroit

Man Sentenced to Prison in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

(CBS DETROIT) - One of the men who pleaded guilty in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to four years in federal prison. Kaleb Franks is the second man to be convicted in the conspiracy plot, and also testified for the prosecution in two other trials. His cooperation was rewarded during sentencing, but was given a sentence longer than another man who plead guilty earlier. The 28-year-old was a part of a group that intended to kidnap the Michigan governor ahead of the 2020 presidential election, with the goal to incite a civil war in the nation, preventing...
MICHIGAN STATE
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Chris Mattei
Register Citizen

Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring

WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
WATERBURY, CT
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
New Britain Herald

New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges

NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Defamation#Attorneys#Lawyers#Waterbury Superior Court#Reuters
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to 1 day in jail for over $250,000 in benefits fraud

BOSTON – A Massachusetts woman was sentenced yesterday for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits, MassHealth, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Section 8 housing assistance. Maribel Rodriguez, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to time served (approximately one day) and three years...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
longisland.com

Woman Arrested in Massage Parlor Raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

616K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy