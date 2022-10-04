ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Bears look to tighten up the defense against Salukis

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reGi1_0iM3hV6H00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears hit the turf at Plaster Stadium Tuesday afternoon getting ready for Saturday’s game against Southern Illinois.

The Bears are reeling after back to back to back losses.

Missouri State’s Bobby Petrino says he’ll spend the week getting back to basics.

And trying to reinforce what the Bears did in the opening two wins of the season.

The Bears have fallen to number 19 in the FCS coaches poll.

And number 20 in the FCS STATS poll.

Southern Illinois is 3-2 in the Valley Football Conference.

Missouri State will be trying to win its third straight game against the Salukis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Bears get defensive in preps for Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Every game is critical for the Missouri State Bears. Bobby Petrino’s team has lost three straight games and will try to turn it around Saturday at 2:00 p.m. against Southern Illinois. For the 19th ranked Bears, that turn around starts on defense. There’s been one constant on the defensive side of Missouri State’s practice […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Glendale honors former coach, beats Vikings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school football Thursday night, Glendale hosting Parkview. Prior to the game, Glendale renamed the field after longtime coach Bob Price who passed away two years ago. And Parkview out to a quick start, Anthony Nunda on the quarterback keeper, up the middle, then spins to the outside, to the far sideline, a pickup […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

One-on-one with Bobby Petrino: Southern Illinois

Dan Lucy: Coach, a disappointing loss up at North Dakota, but the bears off to a quick start, 21-10 lead. But a couple of big plays from the Hawks in the third and fourth quarter. And it seemed to affect the defense a bit. Bobby Petrino: Yeah, we really didn’t play as well on defense […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield sports HOF welcomes class of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame induced six individuals and one program at Tuesday night’s ceremony. Included in that group a professional baseball player, pro soccer player and an olympian. The class of 2022 features former big league pitcher Jim Winn, soccer star Jack Jewsbury, former Drury sports information director Dan Cashel, sports […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Springfield, MO
Football
KOLR10 News

What happened in Springfield’s history during October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – October in Springfield is full of fall festivals, changing colors and spooky decor, but it is also a month full of historical moments. Here’s a look at the events that happened in October throughout Springfield’s history. October 1831: James H. Slavens, a young preacher, gave the first sermon in Springfield in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Petrino
KOLR10 News

MSU organization helps prepare students for voter registration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri State University organization called Paws to the Polls had its first annual event to ensure students are registered to vote before the October 12th deadline. This is a week-long event to get students registered and ready for the upcoming election. Students got information on new voting laws that have been […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#American Football#The Missouri State Bears#Missouri State#Fcs Stats#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

OTC hosting rapid networking event for manufacturing students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students from the Ozarks Technical College manufacturing program are participating in a rapid networking event that allows them to connect with employers from across the Ozarks. With a recent worker shortage in this industry, Richard Doucey — a manufacturing student at OTC — said it’s encouraging to see employers who are looking […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Interstate crash ends with injury, closure

UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
STRAFFORD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Why COVID cases could spike in the next few months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Greene County Health COVID-19 cases could potentially spike in November or December along with flu cases. “Fall is respiratory disease season,” Administrator of Communicable Diseases Kendra Findley said. “I think if we use flu as a model, that we should start seeing [COVID] numbers go up in November.” Right now, Greene […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy