ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump says King Charles III has 'got a great way about him' and calls Queen Consort Camilla 'absolutely lovely' in GB News interview

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Donald Trump believes King Charles III has 'got a great way about him' and that Queen Consort Camilla is 'absolutely lovely' as he praised Britain's newest leaders.

The former US president, alleging he knows the King 'quite well,' said the new monarch has 'an agenda' and a 'strong view on things'.

Mr Trump predicted that Charles would do 'very well' as King and would likely 'refrain' from discussing certain elements of politics.

He also praised new Prime Minister Liz Truss for following a tax-cutting agenda and said she is 'very nice, very good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEaYl_0iM3h7FK00
Donald Trump believes King Charles III has 'got a great way about him' and that Queen Consort Camilla is 'absolutely lovely' as he praised Britain's newest rulers. He is pictured with then-Prince Charles in June 2019

Mr Trump, during an interview with GB News on Tuesday, said Charles has 'an agenda' and a 'strong view on things' when asked what he thought about his views on the new King.

The former president - when asked how Charles, known to have been 'outspoken' on environmental issues - said he thought the King would keep his political opinions to a minimum.

'I think he'll probably keep it where it's politically a little bit, because he feels very strong about things and not everybody agrees with that, I think he'll probably not discuss certain elements of what he believes 100 per cent,' Mr Trump said.

He added: 'Well, I think he'll be different now. I know him very well, quite well. And I spent a lot of time when I was over there as president with him. And with his wife who was absolutely lovely, by the way, and we had a good time together.

'And I, you know, so I'm a little prejudiced when I say it, but, you know, he had a strong view on things.

'Probably difficult when you're the king you want to have 100 per cent of the people love you like the Queen did. The Queen had - everybody loved her, right? She didn't have that kind of an agenda.

'And yet, you know, she was a very strong woman. I got to know her too. She was a very strong woman, a great woman.

He concluded: 'I think Charles is going to do very well. I think he's got a great way about him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcCUN_0iM3h7FK00
Mr Trump said Charles has 'an agenda' and a 'strong view on things'. He and Charles are pictured together in December 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHVfu_0iM3h7FK00
Mr Trump also called Queen Consort Camilla 'absolutely lovely' during the interview. He is pictured with the late Queen Elizabeth II, his wife Melania Trump, then-Prince Charles and Camilla in June 2019

Mr Trump also applauded Ms Truss for following a tax-cutting agenda an said the new head of state seemed 'very nice, very good.'

'I cut taxes very substantially and we did much more business and she's done that,' he told GB News on Tuesday.

'And I know she's taken some hits for it, which surprises me actually, but it could be at the end of the day you do bigger revenues, it's going to be very interesting.

Ms Truss was forced this week to backtrack on her plans to increase Government borrowing to fund tax cuts for the UK's highest earners.

Her co-called mini-budget came as the British pound dropped to the lowest level against the US dollar in decades, before recovering, and mortgage rates soared.

'What she did is very inverse to what some people thought,' Mr Trump said. 'But that doesn't mean they were right. I have a feeling she might be right.'

The real estate-mogul turned politician also noted how Ms Truss had received a 'great send-off from the queen' before her death last month.

The Queen appointed Ms Truss as prime minster two days before her passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKWNO_0iM3h7FK00
Mr Trump also noted how Ms Truss had received a 'great send-off from the queen' before her death last month. The Queen and Liz Truss are pictured together on September 6 at Her Majesty's Balmoral estate in Scotland on where she invited her to become Prime Minister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMGW2_0iM3h7FK00
Mr Trump was probed about Prime Minister Liz Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, who he alleged 'went liberal all of a sudden.' He and Mr Johnson are pictured in September 2019

Mr Trump was probed about Ms Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, who was ousted from No 10 following a slew of scandals.

'I haven’t spoken to him in a while, but Boris was a friend,' he said.

'And I think the biggest problem Boris has was he went liberal all of a sudden, he went to the other side.'

The Republican, apparently attacking Mr Johnson's support for offshore wind, alleged that the former prime minister 'changed and he went, you know, for the windmills all over the place.'

Mr Trump said of Mr Johnson: 'He went for, you know, he went a little bit woke-ier than I believe he really is.

'He was a conservative guy and he became much less than conservative. And I think a lot of people didn’t like it. They didn’t like it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDAr3_0iM3h7FK00
Mr Trump has often spoken of his deep and personal admiration for the leaders of the UK, specifically the late Queen Elizabeth II. He is pictured with the late monarch in July 2018 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02v7PT_0iM3h7FK00
President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II after praising her as a 'great, great woman' during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvKJm_0iM3h7FK00
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania were welcomed for a full state visit by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019. It was Trump's second visit to the UK as president

Mr Trump has often spoken of his deep and personal admiration for the leaders of the UK, specifically the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He met the Queen twice as president, first at Windsor Castle for tea in 2018 and then during a full state visit the following year.

He spoke often of the way his Scottish-born mother loved the Royals and the Queen in particular.

Mr Trump also made clear that his two visits to the UK were among the highlights of his time as president.

After his first meeting, when he inspected the guard and took tea with the monarch, he said they had got along famously.

'We then go up and we have tea. And I didn't know this - it was supposed to last 15 minutes but it lasted like an hour,' he said.

'Because we got along. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her.

'But we got along fantastically well. But the time went by - you know, sometimes you get along and the time goes by.'

Comments / 209

Anthony Ciotti
2d ago

Just got back from Europe and the overwhelming opinion is Trump is a joke. Funny thing is ...Is that they are as much if not more tuned into out politics as we are theirs

Reply(20)
63
Lee Pocock
2d ago

Why of course trumpy would praise King Charles, kings, dictators, autocrats, mafia bosses, he wants to be just as high and mighty. When in reality, he's a small time loser!!!

Reply(27)
93
Terry Mickelson
2d ago

like dumpy trumpy knows anything about the Royal family. Appears not to much seeing he was excluded from the guest list for the queens funeral.

Reply(9)
52
Related
RadarOnline

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#King Charles#Gb News
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

638K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy