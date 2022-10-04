ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlette, MI
Kentwood, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Kentwood, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online

KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Car Thief#Mi
wgvunews.org

Missing 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl found safe, man charged with kidnapping after bus trip across country

A missing 13-year-old West Michigan girl has been found safe, while authorities said Tuesday, they are charging a 19-year-old man with kidnapping. Whitehead said the girl had disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities say, they believed she voluntary left with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who lives in New York. It is believed by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kalamazoo Gazette

Hearing set in crash that killed, injured Make-A-Wish bicyclists

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge set a Nov. 10 hearing to determine if Mandy Marie Benn should stand trial on charges in the traffic deaths of two Make-A-Wish bicyclists. Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said Wednesday, Oct. 5, that Benn, 42, of Ionia, would undergo a preliminary examination next month in a late July crash that killed Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy