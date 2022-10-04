Read full article on original website
Bus Drivers Rescue 2-Year-Old Abandoned By Car Thief Near Grand Rapids
I can't even imagine this scenario happening to me from any perspective, but nonetheless it's real, and thank GOD for the bus drivers who acted. A 2-year-old kid in Kentwood, just outside of Grand Rapids, is safe, after school bus drivers picked him up off the side of the road, after he was abandoned by a car thief!
‘Heroes’: Bus drivers help bring 2-year-old to safety after car stolen with him inside
A 2-year-old is safe after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside on Tuesday, police say.
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
Fox17
Mother "immensely relieved" after school bus drivers return toddler in stolen car
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A toddler is safe after being stolen in a vehicle on Tuesday. According to the Kentwood Police Department, officers were called to the area near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Shortly thereafter, police received a phone call from a person who said the...
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia
PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
10-Year-Old Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ottawa County on Wednesday. The crash happened at 20th Avenue at Caroline street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for suspect after boy, 11, touched inappropriately at Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a boy was 'touched inappropriately' at a Kent County park, the Sheriff's Office says. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of June 28 in a restroom at Millennium Park in Walker. Investigators began searching the park and screening visitors that...
Missing 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl found safe, man charged with kidnapping after bus trip across country
A missing 13-year-old West Michigan girl has been found safe, while authorities said Tuesday, they are charging a 19-year-old man with kidnapping. Whitehead said the girl had disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities say, they believed she voluntary left with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who lives in New York. It is believed by...
10-year-old bicyclist critically injured in Ottawa County collision with vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle Wednesday in the Jenison area. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the girl was attempting to cross 20th Avenue, at Caroline Street, when she was struck by a northbound vehicle about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The girl was not wearing a helmet.
At toddler’s fatal overdose, vape in crib, pills, ‘pot of vomit’ on floor
The parents of a Kentwood toddler who died from an accidental overdose in June are facing criminal charges in the child’s death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by car while biking
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A girl is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while biking in Georgetown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at 20th Avenue near Caroline Street around 5:39 p.m. Police believe the 10-year-old girl from Jenison was attempting...
Hearing set in crash that killed, injured Make-A-Wish bicyclists
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge set a Nov. 10 hearing to determine if Mandy Marie Benn should stand trial on charges in the traffic deaths of two Make-A-Wish bicyclists. Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said Wednesday, Oct. 5, that Benn, 42, of Ionia, would undergo a preliminary examination next month in a late July crash that killed Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
Truck drives into path of SUV, sends driver to hospital in Lowell Twp.
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is suffering serious injuries after a crash in Lowell Charter Township, Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on Alden Nash at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96. State police from the Grand Rapids Post say a box...
Police investigate shooting in Muskegon neighborhood
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Driver in fatal crash had empty bottle of vodka on the dashboard, records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police found a large empty bottle of vodka inside a driver’s vehicle moments after he rear-ended another vehicle and allegedly caused a fatal crash, court records show. A 54-year-old woman from New Mexico, Clarissa Duran, was killed in the crash on the East Beltline.
Kentwood parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
Toddler overdoses on anti-depressant drugs, parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
KENTWOOD, MI -- Parents of a Kentwood toddler have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after their 17-month-old son fatally overdosed on anti-depressant. Kyle Aaron Wood, 27, and Hope Christine Marshall, 26, were arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Kentwood District Court.
