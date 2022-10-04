Read full article on original website
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
WKRN
Shots fired as people drove, walked nearby in Nashville
A man is facing several felony charges after police say he fired shots toward a vehicle. Shots fired as people drove, walked nearby in Nashville. A man is facing several felony charges after police say he fired shots toward a vehicle. New information on Cleotha Abston Henderson revealed …. New...
Reward increased for info in connection with murder of Mya Fuller
The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.
WKRN
Police search for Nashville shooting suspect
News 2 sits down with Principal of American Classical Education Phillip Schwenk to discuss charter schools. NFD responds to body in water under Korean Veterans …. Nashville fire crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge on Thursday for a water rescue, but it ended up being a recovery mission.
WSMV
Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller. Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.
WKRN
Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching for arson suspect
Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s help to identify a man accused of setting the WKND Hang Suite on fire early Wednesday morning. Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching …. Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s...
WKRN
Car crashes into Priest Lake home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in the Priest Lake area. An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in the Priest Lake area. New information on Cleotha Abston Henderson revealed …. New information about Cleotha Abston Henderson, the Truth in Sentencing...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
WKRN
‘Criminal Advocate’ sentenced to 40 years in prison following jail scheme
The Nashville man found guilty of vandalizing the new Davidson County Downtown Detention Center (DDC) while it was under construction has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. ‘Criminal Advocate’ sentenced to 40 years in prison …. The Nashville man found guilty of vandalizing the new Davidson County Downtown...
WKRN
1 killed, 3 injured in Tiny Town Road crash
New DCS head says some children are sleeping on office …. Thirty-five days into her new role as the head of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, Margie Quin says children in state care are sleeping on office floors and her staff is "traumatized." Nearly 90 arrests at BNA this...
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
WKRN
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. Metro police searching for convenience store shooting …. Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. New DCS...
WKRN
Nashville Humane taking in dogs from Florida
Some dogs who escaped Hurricane Ian may be up for adoption soon in Nashville. Some dogs who escaped Hurricane Ian may be up for adoption soon in Nashville. New DCS head says some children are sleeping on office …. Thirty-five days into her new role as the head of the...
WSMV
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
Clarksville Pike EZ-Mart shooting suspect sought by police
Detectives with the Violent Crimes division of the Metro Nashville Police Department are attempting to identify a shooting suspect from an incident which left a teen in critical condition last month.
WSMV
VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
2 accused of ramming police cars in stolen vehicle
According to an arrest affidavit, two undercover officers noticed a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from Nashville on Sept. 29 and tried to block it in after activating one of the vehicle's emergency equipment.
WSMV
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
WSMV
Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
