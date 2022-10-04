ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shots fired as people drove, walked nearby in Nashville

A man is facing several felony charges after police say he fired shots toward a vehicle. Shots fired as people drove, walked nearby in Nashville. A man is facing several felony charges after police say he fired shots toward a vehicle. New information on Cleotha Abston Henderson revealed …. New...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police search for Nashville shooting suspect

News 2 sits down with Principal of American Classical Education Phillip Schwenk to discuss charter schools. NFD responds to body in water under Korean Veterans …. Nashville fire crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge on Thursday for a water rescue, but it ended up being a recovery mission.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller. Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching for arson suspect

Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s help to identify a man accused of setting the WKND Hang Suite on fire early Wednesday morning. Caught on camera: Nashville fire investigators searching …. Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Car crashes into Priest Lake home

An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in the Priest Lake area. An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in the Priest Lake area. New information on Cleotha Abston Henderson revealed …. New information about Cleotha Abston Henderson, the Truth in Sentencing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 3 injured in Tiny Town Road crash

New DCS head says some children are sleeping on office …. Thirty-five days into her new role as the head of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, Margie Quin says children in state care are sleeping on office floors and her staff is "traumatized." Nearly 90 arrests at BNA this...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect

Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. Metro police searching for convenience store shooting …. Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28. New DCS...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville Humane taking in dogs from Florida

Some dogs who escaped Hurricane Ian may be up for adoption soon in Nashville. Some dogs who escaped Hurricane Ian may be up for adoption soon in Nashville. New DCS head says some children are sleeping on office …. Thirty-five days into her new role as the head of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
NASHVILLE, TN

