Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
WJHL

Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
WSET

Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
cbs19news

Virginia REALTORS releases housing market outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia REALTORS is announcing next year's housing market forecast. Experts say the state's housing market has cooled down in the past year. Virginia REALTORS says 2023 is on track to have the sharpest annual drop in sales activity in more than 10 years. It predicts...
cardinalnews.org

Governor wants small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia

Want more news from Southwest Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help us fund more reporting positions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
