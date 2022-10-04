Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
What the end of rent relief means for Virginia tenants
Five-day eviction notices. Judgments for back rent that will take years to settle. Frantic searches for a new home in a historically tight rental market. These are what Virginia renters are facing as federal aid for tenants at risk of eviction dries up and the state’s rent relief program winds down.
Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon
Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.
Number of Virginia state employees teleworking nearly three times more than in 2019
A new report shows that more state employees are working out of the office now than before the pandemic -- and it's not even close.
How sea level rise could impact Hampton Roads property values
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year 2050 may seem like a long ways-away now, but Don Bain knows by then, we should be able to see a much clearer idea of the impact of rising sea levels on the homes near our waters. “Science-based qualities that people can relate...
The history of the Commonwealth Corridor, a train that connected Norfolk to Charlottesville
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is currently served by 13 Amtrak regional and national trains that connect 21 rail stations. The system in the Commonwealth is one of the best revenue generators of its size for Amtrak. The problem is, it could be better. There’s a lack of east-to-west routes...
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
WSET
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia
(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
Virginia Employment Commission says 4,200 unemployment claims may have been compromised by fraud
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating fraud that the agency said may have compromised 4,200 unemployment insurance claims.
Worker with back condition fired after asking for ergonomic chair in Virginia, feds say
The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing the company of discrimination in a lawsuit.
cbs19news
Virginia REALTORS releases housing market outlook
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia REALTORS is announcing next year's housing market forecast. Experts say the state's housing market has cooled down in the past year. Virginia REALTORS says 2023 is on track to have the sharpest annual drop in sales activity in more than 10 years. It predicts...
Groundbreaking on long-awaited new Veterans Affairs Center in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's just what the doctor ordered for thousands of local military veterans who live on the southside of Hampton Roads. Ground was officially broken Wednesday on the new Department of Veterans Affairs Chesapeake Health Care Center. The 196,000-square-foot facility will be built on a 24.5-acre site...
Suffolk man to become one of the only amputee firefighters in Virginia
For the last year, Suffolk Fire and Rescue has been training a new class of heroes. In that class is a one-of-a-kind recruit. When he graduates from training, there will be no other firefighter like him in Virginia.
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
cardinalnews.org
Governor wants small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia
Want more news from Southwest Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help us fund more reporting positions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.
Teachers union offers long-term solutions for nationwide teacher shortage
NORFOLK, Va. — The National Education Association said to keep teachers in the classroom, changes have to be made. Nationally, educators are leaving the profession in record numbers. According to a survey by the NEA, 55% of educators are considering leaving the classroom earlier than planned. That number is...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
