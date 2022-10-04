Read full article on original website
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
1968 Pontiac Firebird 400 Will Leave You Astonished
Pontiac is one of the most distinctly American brands to ever show its face on the nation’s Automotive Market. Featuring style that no one else had the guts to put out there and some truly incredible performance, the manufacturer quickly established itself as the performance wing of GM. Sure they had their “Grandma car” phase in the early nineteen 60s in late 1950s, but the addition of the GTO to their lineup pretty much quashed any rumors that Pontiac was falling short. Of course, ever since then the pressure was on to always be constantly innovating which was exactly why they came out with the Pontiac Firebird soon after Ford released their Mustang. America is a nation fueled by competition in this car is a perfect example of that.
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Tips to Remember When Buying New Tires
Buying new tires can be a strenuous experience. Here are a few tips to remember when getting new tires put on. The post 4 Tips to Remember When Buying New Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Debuts With New Luxurious Denali Ultimate Trim
2024 Sierra models will come standard with a 10-speed gearbox. Optional turbocharged V8 diesel's output increased to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. The new Denali Ultimate trim claims to be the most luxurious truck in its segment. An off-road optimized Sierra HD AT4X trim will follow later in...
teslarati.com
Ford EV sales begin to outgrow ICE sales, lead by Mustang Mach-E
Ford announced their sales statistics for September, and it is clear that the brand’s EV sales are outgrowing its ICE offerings. As anticipated and announced by Ford, sales in September were significantly impacted by inflationary issues and supply shortages. However, these problems seem to have affected ICE sales markedly more than EVs, which saw yet another month of staggering growth compared to shrinking ICE sales.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup
Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
Ford Accused Of Using Cheap Steel On Super Duty Trucks
A class action lawsuit brought on by owners of Ford Super Duty trucks is accusing the automaker of fraudulent concealment, among other things, pertaining to the crash integrity of their vehicles. Attorneys from Hagens Berman say they have proof that Ford has used increasingly weaker steel and materials in the roof of Super Duty trucks built between 1999 and 2016.
torquenews.com
Ford F-150 EcoBoost Spark Plug Replacement Demo
Are you replacing your spark plugs the correct way on the later model Ford F-150 trucks? If you are used to “feeling” your torque, you might want to update your spark plug skills with this spark plug replacement demo. Spark Plug Maintenance and Replacement. At least one time...
Four-Cylinder Ford Bronco Gets Power Upgrade To Match The V6
If you drive a four-cylinder Bronco, you'll have come to appreciate its off-roading and remarkable go-anywhere ability. There's not much to hate but, admit it, you wish Ford had given the 2.3-liter engine a touch more power, right? Well, if you're craving more performance, you'll be pleased to know that Ford Performance has introduced an upgrade package.
Subaru Reveals Pricing Of Its Most Affordable SUV
For last year, Subaru's Forester got a major refresh. Subie also debuted a new, off-road-ready Wilderness trim for the 2022 model year. Now, we have pricing for this year's new Subaru Forester. The popular SUV will be offered in six trims for 2023: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
Ford's New Exterior Front Airbag Will Give Pedestrians A Softer Landing
Ford recently filed a patent for external airbags with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It's not the first manufacturer to feature external airbags. A decade ago, Volvo debuted a pedestrian airbag, and ZF showcased a pre-crash airbag in 2019. Ford's new patent is more advanced than both....
Autoweek.com
GM Ordered to Pay $102.6 Million in Class Action Lawsuit
General Motors has been found liable to pay $102.6 million across 38,000 members of a federal class action suit surrounding the Vortec LC9 engine. GMT900-platform vehicles built from 2010-2014, like the Chevrolet Silverado, were found to have a faulty piston ring design, leading to significant engine problems. Owners of these...
This 650-HP Nissan Patrol Will Put A GT-R To Shame
Normally, we associate German tuner Manhart with the cars of its home country. With 800-hp Mercedes and totally custom BMW M cars, there's no shortage of high-horsepower tuned German machinery from the firm. This Nissan Patrol, the overseas cousin to the Nissan Armada we get here in the States, is...
New 2022 Megaraptor Is The Extreme Raptor Ford Is Too Scared To Build
Over the last several years, MegaRexx has built a reputation for itself, making some of the craziest tuned-up trucks on the market. A few years back, the American firm took a stab at building the diesel F-150 Raptor Ford wouldn't, and it turned out great. Now, MegaRexx is back to take another stab at its take on the Raptor.
Autoblog
2024 GMC Sierra HD unveiled with new design and more powerful turbodiesel V8
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes. GMC developed the...
CarBuzz.com
