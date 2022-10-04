Read full article on original website
Ed Cupit
2d ago
The young kid is still 13 no matter what grade he is in. Your age and size is how they determine your level in midget league.. It's a BS suspension and needs to be overturned...
There was a rally Monday night supporting a peewee football team in Glenwood that has been suspended because one player skipped a couple grades and is now a high school student.
