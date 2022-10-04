ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 12

Ed Cupit
2d ago

The young kid is still 13 no matter what grade he is in. Your age and size is how they determine your level in midget league.. It's a BS suspension and needs to be overturned...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals

In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
1440 WROK

Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
OAK LAWN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
NBC Chicago

harbor country

Michigan’s Harbor Country offers a chance to see the colors change, maybe visit a winery or pick apples. NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky’s priority, of course, is finding the best places to eat. Antiquing along Red Arrow Highway, and hiking through the woods works up an appetite. Good thing there are plenty of great places to grab a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

Chicago's Red Light Cameras Keep Fueling Corruption Scandals

Yet another public official in the Chicago area has been accused of corruption in connection with the implementation and operation of revenue-generating red-light cameras. Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) was indicted in September on federal charges of bribery and lying to the FBI. He's accused of accepting $5,000 and the promise of a job for an associate from a person connected to SafeSpeed, a red-light camera company. In exchange, Jones allegedly promised to exclude SafeSpeed from parts of a proposed state bill from 2019 that called for a state study of automated traffic enforcement systems like red-light cameras.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Football Team#High School#American Football#The Glenwood Cougars#Glenwood Football#Nbc
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Elena Trujillo, last seen in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl from the Austin neighborhood. Elena Trujillo, 15, was last seen leaving her house on Augusta near Lavergne on Sept. 25.She is 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a fair complexion. She was wearing a red hoodie and black joggers with white and red Nike Jordans.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255. 
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Rick Bayless on making the perfect taco

Celebrity chef, author, restaurateur, educator, and television and podcast personality Rick Bayless joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News for National Taco Day to discuss the best way to make the perfect taco. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World

After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy