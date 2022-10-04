Don't Vote Kristi Noem as Governor of SD don't need a cry baby as Governor if she don't have her way just like Donald Trump and supporters those are the children of the devil,,
Shouldn't a governor be more interested in the state she is supposed to represent? I have never thought she had anyone's best interest at heart except her own. We saw her at our local Hy vee this spring. . . big coat, leggings, big brim hat, ball cap under that, sunglasses inside the store. If she was trying to go incognito she failed! And why cover up so much. . . maybe bc she's not well liked? Maybe trying to hide the fact that her agenda isn't what is in the best interest of the state?. . . whatever the reason, it was a fail.
Of course Noems campaign won’t answer those questions! How your “back” Kristi? Suddenly all better now. Why would a little old South Dakotan need some rich couple in Florida to host a fundraiser for her? Certainly can’t be for the Governor’s race! Don’t waste your vote on her, she doesn’t have SD on her mind that is for sure!! If ANY of these repugs get in...this country is done for!
