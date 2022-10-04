ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: front knocking back warmth over the weekend

The final day of the workweek will be rather warm ahead of an approaching front. That system will pass through without rain early this weekend as we near one month without substantial precipitation. Next 24 Hours: Expect clear skies overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Friday...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Sunshine, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Two hurt in fire at Marathon refinery early Wednesday morning

GARYVILLE - Two people were hurt in a fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville early Wednesday. According to a company spokesperson, the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers were injured, but are receiving medical treatment. Marathon said crews are monitoring the air quality in the area and...
GARYVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Minor accident caused major delays Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE- Parts of I-10 and I-12 looked more like a parking lot Wednesday morning as crews loaded a white car onto a wrecker. There was only one thing drivers could do. "Just chilling, waiting on the traffic to flow," driver Ata Hammond said. The clean-up happened almost an hour...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries

GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
GARYVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Damaged fire hydrant floods street off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A street connecting Highland Road and I-10 was shut down late Wednesday morning after a car struck a fire hydrant and flooded the roadway. The crash happened on Louise Street, just off Highland Road sometime before 10 a.m., and workers were still trying to make repairs as of around noon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Chippendale Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (October 3) crash in a residential area off Tiger Bend Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Chippendale Drive near Brittmore Avenue and Harrow Avenue. Officials say Baton Rouge Police are at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Passing through Louisiana on your next American road trip? If so, you’re not going to want to miss this list of the best things to do in Baton Rouge, LA! Perched along the Mississippi River, this sweet Southern city is ready to charm your socks off. A flamboyant and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory lifted for Slaughter subdivision

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory issued for part of Slaughter Friday evening has been lifted Tuesday afternoon. Town officials released a statement Friday saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
SLAUGHTER, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA

