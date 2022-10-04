Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily Scoop
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Thursday PM Forecast: front knocking back warmth over the weekend
The final day of the workweek will be rather warm ahead of an approaching front. That system will pass through without rain early this weekend as we near one month without substantial precipitation. Next 24 Hours: Expect clear skies overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Friday...
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
theadvocate.com
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
Watch the Skies of Lafayette and Acadiana for Satellites Tomorrow
Tomorrow, October 5, 2022, you should be able to see a total of 39 satellites flying over Acadiana. Keep this link handy to see more satellites in the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Two hurt in fire at Marathon refinery early Wednesday morning
GARYVILLE - Two people were hurt in a fire at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville early Wednesday. According to a company spokesperson, the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers were injured, but are receiving medical treatment. Marathon said crews are monitoring the air quality in the area and...
wbrz.com
Minor accident caused major delays Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE- Parts of I-10 and I-12 looked more like a parking lot Wednesday morning as crews loaded a white car onto a wrecker. There was only one thing drivers could do. "Just chilling, waiting on the traffic to flow," driver Ata Hammond said. The clean-up happened almost an hour...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
WDSU
Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries
GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Damaged fire hydrant floods street off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A street connecting Highland Road and I-10 was shut down late Wednesday morning after a car struck a fire hydrant and flooded the roadway. The crash happened on Louise Street, just off Highland Road sometime before 10 a.m., and workers were still trying to make repairs as of around noon.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Chippendale Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (October 3) crash in a residential area off Tiger Bend Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Chippendale Drive near Brittmore Avenue and Harrow Avenue. Officials say Baton Rouge Police are at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Truck spills tires across I-10 East past Miss. River Bridge; multiple lanes blocked
BATON ROUGE - A load of tires fell off a truck and spread across two lanes of eastbound I-10 Tuesday afternoon. Traffic started to back up shortly after 2:30 p.m. when the tires fell off the truck. Loose tires blocking multiple lanes on I-10 East past the Mississippi River Bridge...
an17.com
Mack asks Corps to delay action on permit for Lake Maurepas, surrounding areas
Livingston Parish State Representative Sherman Mack has made a formal request to the US Army Corps of Engineers, asking them to delay any action on their permits for the seismic testing of Lake Maurepas and surrounding areas. It’s the latest round in the discussion of a potential carbon capture project...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Passing through Louisiana on your next American road trip? If so, you’re not going to want to miss this list of the best things to do in Baton Rouge, LA! Perched along the Mississippi River, this sweet Southern city is ready to charm your socks off. A flamboyant and...
wbrz.com
Fire outside White Castle sugar mill fills area with smoke Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - A bagasse pile at a White Castle sugar mill caught on fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the highway with smoke. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at Cora Texas Sugar Mill along LA-1 around 3:30 p.m. White Castle Fire Department said the flames...
wbrz.com
Boil advisory lifted for Slaughter subdivision
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory issued for part of Slaughter Friday evening has been lifted Tuesday afternoon. Town officials released a statement Friday saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
brproud.com
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Comments / 0