ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 5

Michael Vespa
2d ago

Both species the geese and the rice are native to this area, leave them alone and let nature balance them out. And as far as the Fon Du Lac band goes they have never been successful stewards of nature.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

William A. Irvin Gets Transformed Into The Haunted Ship

DULUTH, Minn. — The Haunted Ship opens for tours Thursday night. Fox 21 talked to staff to see what it takes to transform the William A. Irvin into the haunted attraction. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich takes us there.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Pets & Animals
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
boreal.org

Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region

Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Geese#Wild Rice#Wildlife Sanctuaries#The Superior Zoo#The Duluth City Council
WDIO-TV

Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing

10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
HIBBING, MN
boreal.org

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
DULUTH, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul, Burnsville residents killed in Duluth plane crash

Late on Saturday night, a tiny plane carrying three citizens of the Twin Cities region crashed into a house and yard just south of Duluth International Airport, killing all three of them. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, Minn., were passengers in...
BURNSVILLE, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Volleyball: Grand Rapids & Duluth East Notch Straight Set Victories

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- In a game with big section and conference implications, Grand Rapids would go on to sweep Hermantown on Tuesday. The Thunderhawks (17-2) will next play at Greenway on Thursday. In other volleyball action, Duluth East would protect their home court by defeating Superior in straight sets.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
MIX 108

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex

DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

New Dog Grooming Shop Has Opened In Duluth

There is now a new place to bring your dog to get groomed in the Piedmont area of Duluth, called Diva Dog. Diva Dog is located at 2709 Piedmont Avenue, and is open Monday - Friday from 8 am - 5pm. They will also be available on select Saturdays by appointment.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase

Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy